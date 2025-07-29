Transfer news live: Liverpool move for Isak, Arsenal close in on Eze, Rodrygo battle, Man United’s £35m bid
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool sell Luis Diaz
The summer transfer window is about to enter its final month with hundreds of millions already splashed on some major signings.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward who was unveiled as a new Gunner during their pre-season match against Newcastle on Sunday. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence and they now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Reds have also agreed to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich which could challenge the resolve of Newcastle who are holding firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak. Isak has requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly the likeliest destination as the Premier League champions aim to strengthen their forward line.
Elsewhere, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Rodrygo to Liverpool?
Could this really happen? It’s quite possible now.
Foot Mercato in France are reporting that Liverpool have opened talks with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.
The 24-year-old winger is out of favour under Xabi Alonso and could seek a move this summer.
L’Equipe also detailed how Rodrygo would “without a doubt” replace Luis Diaz, should the Colombian international leave this summer and now he has agreed a deal to make the switch to Bayern Munich.
Alexander Isak is seemingly next on Liverpool’s target list but should Newcastle remain firm in their £150m valuation, the Reds could target Rodrygo instead.
Manchester United make offer for Hjulmand
Manchester United have reportedly tabled an offer for Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand.
According to Calciomercato, United have submitted a bid worth €40m (£35m) for the Sporting captain would would reunite with former boss Ruben Amorim should he make the move to Old Trafford.
United have decided to send Toby Collyer out on loan which means there is space in midfield for Hjulmand to slot into.
Sporting wanted any move for Hjulmand to meet his €80m release clause but will apparently settle for a figure closer to €50m.
Liverpool could submit bid for Isak this week
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool are readying to submit an official bid for Alexander Isak this week having boosted their financial power with a deal to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.
Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, has admitted there was ‘no chance’ Isak would be meeting up with the squad in Asia which gives rise to an expected move away from the club.
The club value Isak at £150m but it will be tough to extract that price out of Liverpool though a high bid - somewhere between £100-£130m - is expected.
The Magpies will need to decide whether it is worth cashing in on Isak or forcing him to stay as he has three years left on his current deal.
Arsenal strike agreement with Eze?
Football365 and French media oulet, Sports Zone report that Arsenal have a reached an agreement with Eberechi Eze over personal terms for a possible transfer to the Emirates stadium.
The Gunners still need to negotiate terms and fees with Crystal Palace but should the clubs come to an understanding Eze will be poised to join Mikel Arteta’s side.
Eze holds a £68m release clause in his contract with the Gunners hoping to negotiate a price closer to £60m.
