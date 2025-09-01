Transfer news live: Deadline day twist for Liverpool, Guehi and Isak medicals, Arsenal and Man Utd deals
It’s transfer deadline day in the Premier League and across Europe as clubs scramble to finalise their business before the 7pm BST cut-off
A busy transfer deadline day is set to finish off the summer window with deals for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool - with Alexander Isak undergoing his medical and talks over Marc Guehi continuing.
Newcastle striker Isak is finally going to get his dream transfer to Liverpool after the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth £130m. Liverpool have also tabled a £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Guehi, who has been given permission to undergo a medical in London as both clubs work towards completing a deal.
Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and are now set to capture Yoane Wissa from Brentford after he urged the west London club to “keep their word” and allow a move away before tonight’s deadline, in a transfer worth £55m for the 28-year-old.
Manchester United are closing in on a new goalkeeper, with 23-year-old Belgian Senne Lammens set to join for £17m from Antwerp. Jadon Sancho is poised to go to Aston Villa on loan, while Antony will be sold to Real Betis for only £20m, marking a huge loss on the Brazilian winger.
Meanwhile at Manchester City, Ederson is set to depart for Fenerbahce with Gianluigi Donnarumma arriving in his place in a £30m transfer.
Bayern Munich have resurrected a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with both parties agreeing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy despite the injury to Liam Delap.
Elsewhere in London, Tottenham continue to push for a striker, with the club having agreed personal terms with France striker Randal Kolo Muani. Across north London, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet either – Piero Hincapie is set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes and the defender has travelled to the capital ahead of his proposed loan move from Bayer Leverkusen.
Celtic make Fofana move
Celtic have made a loan approach for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.
Fofana is out of favour at Stamford Bridge even though he has four years remaining on his contract.
The Hoops are looking to sign two strikers before tonight’s 11pm deadline in Scotland.
Gundogan heading to Turkey?
Fabrizio Romano reports that Ilkay Gundogan could be leaving Manchester City and heading to Turkey.
Galatasaray and City have allegedly agreed a deal for Gundoganwho can leave the club if he so chooses.
A two-year contract is on the table but Gundogan has final say on whether to accept it or not.
No deal yet for Solomon
Tottenham and Crystal Palace remain in talks over a deal with Manor Solomon.
There’s no deal yet with Palace only wanting a loan with an option to buy and Spurs preferring an obligation.
Emerson leaves West Ham
Emerson Palmieri has left West Ham and joined Marseille in a permanent deal.
The defender was also not involved in the club's pre-season tour with the Hammers having signed El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters, who are both ahead of him in Graham Potter's thinking at left-back.
Kolo Muani completes Tottenham medical
Randal Kolo Muani is in central London and has completed his medical ahead of finalising a move to Tottenham.
The forward would be a big signing for Spurs and will join the north London club on loan for the season.
The 26-year-old is an adaptable forward and will be a positive influence on Tottenham’s European campaign this year.
Fulham agree deal over George
Fulham have struck an agreement with Chelsea to sign Tyrique George.
The 19-year-old striker will join the Cottagers on a five-year deal and is undergoing a medical.
The package is worth £22m as well as a sell on clause for Chelsea.
Yoane Wissa completes Newcastle medical
Yoane Wissa has completed his medical with Newcastle according to Sky Sports News meaning the player and club will be finalising his move from Brentford within the next couple of hours.
Wissa to Newcastle is seemingly done and dusted.
What time is the transfer deadline and why has it changed?
Transfer deadline day has arrived, with a number of big moves still to be completed across the Premier League and Europe’s top divisions.
Several clubs have already made notable additions in this window, with a mini-window that opened up ahead of the Club World Cup facilitating moves for players including Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rayan Cherki.
And the transfers have ramped up since the window re-opened on 16 June, with moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres reaching into £60m territory while Liverpool paid a club-record £100m for Florian Wirtz, with that deal potentially becoming a Premier League record.
Most of the clubs in the Premier League remain keen on one final addition before the end of the window, with the deadline to secure the last few deals coming at 7pm tonight.
Bournemouth sign Milosavljevic
Bournemouth have signed centre-back Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade with the 18-year-old joining on a five-year deal.
