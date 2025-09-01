Transfer news live: Deadline day twist for Liverpool, Guehi and Isak medicals, Arsenal and Man Utd deals

Simply Reds - Liverpool agree £125m fee for Isak

A busy transfer deadline day is set to finish off the summer window with deals for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool - with Alexander Isak undergoing his medical and talks over Marc Guehi continuing.

Newcastle striker Isak is finally going to get his dream transfer to Liverpool after the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth £130m. Liverpool have also tabled a £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Guehi, who has been given permission to undergo a medical in London as both clubs work towards completing a deal.

Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and are now set to capture Yoane Wissa from Brentford after he urged the west London club to “keep their word” and allow a move away before tonight’s deadline, in a transfer worth £55m for the 28-year-old.

Manchester United are closing in on a new goalkeeper, with 23-year-old Belgian Senne Lammens set to join for £17m from Antwerp. Jadon Sancho is poised to go to Aston Villa on loan, while Antony will be sold to Real Betis for only £20m, marking a huge loss on the Brazilian winger.

Meanwhile at Manchester City, Ederson is set to depart for Fenerbahce with Gianluigi Donnarumma arriving in his place in a £30m transfer.

Bayern Munich have resurrected a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with both parties agreeing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy despite the injury to Liam Delap.

Elsewhere in London, Tottenham continue to push for a striker, with the club having agreed personal terms with France striker Randal Kolo Muani. Across north London, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet either – Piero Hincapie is set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes and the defender has travelled to the capital ahead of his proposed loan move from Bayer Leverkusen.

