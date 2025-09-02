Gianluigi Donnarumma completes move to Man City after PSG exile
Donnarumma will succeed Ederson in the Man City goal as the Brazilian moves to Fenerbahce
Manchester City have bought Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for £26m.
The Euro 2020 and 2025 Champions League winner has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, with the option for another year.
Donnarumma arrives as the replacement for Ederson, who has joined Fenerbahce for £12m.
He becomes the second goalkeeper City have signed this summer, after James Trafford returned to the Etihad Stadium following a two-year spell at Burnley, and could be in line to make his debut in the Manchester derby on 14 September.
The Italy international starred for PSG as they won the first Champions League in their history but was then dropped by manager Luis Enrique at the start of the season as he preferred summer signing France international Lucas Chevalier, who joined from Lille.
Donnarumma was not in the matchday squad for any of PSG’s four games with his last appearance for the French champions coming in the Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea.
Donnarumma, who was named player of the tournament in Euro 2020, was in the last year of his contract at PSG, who risked losing him on a free transfer if they had not sold him.
Ederson made 372 appearances in an eight-year stay at City, winning six Premier League titles and two trebles. He excelled in the 2023 Champions League final win in Istanbul and attracted interest from two of the Turkish city’s clubs this summer, with Galatasaray pursuing him before Fenerbahce agreed a deal.
The Brazilian had entered the last season of his City contract and has not played in any of City’s first three league games.
