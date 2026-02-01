Transfer news live: Liverpool launch emergency move, Man Utd star wanted by Real Madrid, Alvarez to Arsenal
We are into the penultimate day of the January transfer window with Premier League clubs up against it in the scramble for late additions to make a decisive impact at the business end of the season.
Liverpool have seemingly kicked into life entering the 11th hour as they seek emergency defensive cover to solve their injury crisis. The Reds have reportedly opened talks over a move for Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, and are ready to rival Chelsea for Rennes starlet Jeremy Jacquet.
The Blues, meanwhile, have freed up space on their wage bill after the termination of Raheem Sterling’s reported £325,000-per-week contract, with Tottenham among the clubs interested in the free agent. Spurs are also understood to be keen on rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is reportedly unhappy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move - while on the other side of the Spanish capital, Real Madrid are targeting Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.
Dominik Szoboszlai makes statement of intent to extend Liverpool contract
Dominik Szoboszlai has said he would love to commit his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new contract.
The midfielder has revealed he is in talks with the club although he said there has been no progress and he believes the issue is out of his hands.
Szoboszlai’s current contract expires in 2028 but Liverpool have already started to discuss an extension with the 25 year old, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £60m.
And the Hungary captain is keen to sign. “I would love to,” he said. “I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds. Let’s see what happens, hopefully everyone will be happy at the end.”
However, Liverpool are no nearer to agreeing a deal with Szoboszlai adding: “It’s not in my hands. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.”
Seven Champions League-level clubs want Sterling
Raheem Sterling’s representatives are in talks with seven Champions League-level clubs who want to sign him, reports Sky Sports.
Sterling, 31, wants to start playing football again as soon as possible and still feels he has a lot to give the game, though he has not played since appearing for Arsenal last season.
Tottenham are among the teams reportedly keen on the player.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with Dalot
Man United star Diogo Dalot has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
It’s not the most concrete of reports, with Fichajes detailing the loss to Benfica has pushed Los Blancos to make a move for the Portuguese full-back.
They add that Bayern Munich are also keen, and could spark a bidding war, with United holding a lot of negotiating power, with two years remaining on his deal and the potential for a one-year option.
Mateta growing frustrated as he waits for Palace green light
Jean-Philippe Mateta is awaiting permission from Crystal Palace to fly to Italy for a medical with AC Milan, with Oliver Glasner’s side trying to find a replacement for the Frenchman.
Mateta is growing frustrated by the delays, as shown by his social media activity.
Nottingham Forest had previously been the favourites to sign the striker and were thought to be offering a sizeable pay rise.
Tottenham rival Inter Milan for Diaby
Tottenham are set to rival Inter Milan for former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, The Independent understands.
Diaby left Villa Park for Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024, with the Villans bringing in a transfer fee of £50m for the Frenchman.
However, the winger is now open to returning to a Champions League club and is assessing his options.
Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Diaby in this window.
Chelsea still pushing for Jacquet
Chelsea’s bid to sign Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet is still on, with the centre-back keen on a move to Stamford Bridge despite interest from Liverpool too.
Sky Sports reports that developments are expected in this saga today.
Julian Alvarez 'unhappy' at Atletico as Arsenal learn price
Julian Alvarez continues to be of interest to Arsenal and Gary Lineker believes he would be a fantastic signing for the club.
Alvarez had scored 40 goals in 86 games for the Spanish side and would bring more firepower to the Gunners forward line.
ESPN reports the Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.
“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud.
“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”
Tottenham want to keep Kolo Muani
Tottenham have no plans to cut Randal Kolo Muani's loan short, even though Juventus want to bring the forward back to Turin.
Kolo Muani is on loan at Spurs from PSG, and while reports elsewhere suggested that the club might want to cut his loan short due to interest in strikers such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Sky Sports reports that that is not the case.
Disasi set for West Ham loan
Axel Disasi is on the brink of joining West Ham from Chelsea on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea centre-back could boost Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers and the bid to beat the drop.
Disasi was part of the Blues’ “bomb squad”, but has rejointed training under Liam Rosenior.
But there is little chance of regular minutes still at Stamford Bridge, meaning a loan across London could revitalise his career.
Liverpool target Geertruida for emergency right-back cover
The Athletic reports that Liverpool are targeting Lutsharel Geertruida, who could plug their gaping hole in defence after an injury crisis.
Currently on loan at Sunderland from Leipzig, the 25-year-old Dutchman can play at right-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder, and has previously played under Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord.
