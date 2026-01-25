Liverpool to hold on to Andy Robertson despite Tottenham interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have decided they cannot let Andy Robertson move to Tottenham.

They had entered preliminary talks after Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who has said he would like more first-team football.

But while Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson, they have concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.

Liverpool had looked into the possibility of recalling fellow left-back Kostas Tsimikas from loan at Roma to give them a back-up to Milos Kerkez, who has replaced the Scotland captain as the regular this season.

But head coach Arne Slot used Robertson in the second half of Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth, when he said he knew Kerkez could not play the full 90 minutes because of his workload.

And Robertson could be required more in the next four months, with Liverpool facing a must-win Champions League tie against Qarabag on Wednesday.

However, keeping Robertson may mean they lose the prospect of a transfer fee for a player who could leave on a free transfer in the summer, and deny him a longer-term deal at Spurs.

open image in gallery The Liverpool defender is exploring his options as his contract at Anfield runs out this summer ( Action Images via Reuters )

Liverpool’s decision represents another blow to beleaguered Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who heard Spurs fans calling for his head for a second consecutive league game in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The Dane had wanted Robertson after fellow left-back Ben Davies was injured, though both Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie can play there.

Slot made Robertson Liverpool vice-captain this season and, even though he has played less often, the 31-year-old has behaved professionally during a time of uncertainty about his future.

Robertson revealed recently that he has also held talks with Liverpool about extending his deal at Anfield, while saying: “I’m a player who wants to play.” But after the 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, captain Virgil van Dijk said he hoped Liverpool would keep his teammate and the club have informed Spurs they cannot proceed with a move at the moment.