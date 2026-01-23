Tottenham make shock approach to sign Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have made an approach to Liverpool for left-back Andy Robertson and are in preliminary talks about a deal.

Liverpool are considering the offer for their vice-captain, who is out of contract in the summer, and are yet to decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave.

Robertson revealed last week that he has had talks with Liverpool about a new deal but also wants to play more first-team football after losing his place to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season.

Liverpool, who are grateful for the outstanding service Robertson has given them over the last nine years, will consider the Scotland skipper’s wishes as well as the best interests of the club as they weigh up allowing him to move.

Atletico Madrid attempted last summer to sign Robertson, who opted to stay at Anfield but could now swap Merseyside for London.

Head coach Arne Slot is down to six fit senior defenders, with Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley long-term absentees, while their third left-back, Kostas Tsimikas, is on loan at Roma.

The club may choose to recall Tsimikas to provide cover for Kerkez, who would become Liverpool’s only senior left-back, should Robertson move on this month.

Interest from Tottenham comes amid heightened pressure on Thomas Frank, whose job hangs in the balance after last weekend’s dismal home defeat to West Ham, though midweek’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund offered the Dane a momentary reprieve.

Tottenham have approached Liverpool over a move for Andy Robertson ( REUTERS )

Left-back has been a problem position for Frank with first-choice option Destiny Udogie seeing his season hampered by injury problems, which would open the door for Robertson to take on a fresh challenge and earn more regular football.

After being asked about his future last week, Robertson said: "It's a difficult question to answer. I've got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there's options to go.

"I need to see what myself and my family want moving forward."

Spurs have already acted to address their left-back woes this window, with their move for Robertson coming a day after they completed the signing of 19-year-old Souza from Brazilian side Santos, who arrived in north London for £13m.

Djed Spence has often filled in for Udogie this season, but he is naturally a right-back and poor form offered an opportunity for Ben Davies to step back into the role, only for the Welshman to break his ankle on Sunday and be ruled out for the rest of the season.

While Souza appears one for the future, Spurs could move for Robertson in a bid to add experience to the squad, with the now-injured Davies, 32, the only player above the age of 30 in Frank’s young roster.

Robertson’s last appearance for Liverpool came off the bench, a familiar sight for the Scot this season, in their 1-1 draw with Burnley this weekend, who Tottenham face this weekend in a must-win match.

Robertson, a bargain £8m signing from Hull in 2017, has made 363 appearances for Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles and the 2019 Champions League and establishing himself as one of the greatest left-backs in their history.