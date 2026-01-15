Andy Robertson throws doubt on Liverpool future but confirms new contract talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson has revealed he has opened talks with Liverpool about a new contract – but is unsure whether he wants to stay as he wants to play more.

The left-back has lost his place after the summer signing of Milos Kerkez and has only begun four Premier League games this season.

Robertson, who was appointed vice-captain after Trent Alexander-Arnold left to join Real Madrid, is out of contract in the summer and Liverpool risk losing him on a free transfer.

But the club have been in discussions about a new deal, with Robertson saying: “We’ve had chats now which will remain private. We’ll see what happens. It’s a difficult question to answer [if he wants to stay]. I’ve got five months left and we need to see the option to stay or if there’s options to go and things like that. I’ll sit down with my family and decide.”

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull for a bargain £8m in 2017 and has gone on to make 362 appearances for them, winning nine trophies, including the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

And he underlined that he is on good terms with Liverpool powerbrokers.

open image in gallery Andy Robertson is still enjoying his football at Liverpool but wants more game time ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

He added: “I’ve given absolutely everything for the club for the last eight-and-a-half years and the club have been very good to me. They have rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well. Nobody can deny what I have given to this club.

“I’ve given everything day in and day out and put in some performances which I think have been good and I hope others agree. I’ve won a lot of trophies and had a lot of good days here. So it’s not quite like what the club needs to show in the next four months.

“My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent since the day I came in. Signing me for £8m and then doing what I have done helps that! I remind people of that all the time! We’ve shown each other more than enough respect over the last eight-and-a-half years and we’ll see what comes.”

open image in gallery Robertson has played well this season but has only started four Premier League games ( Action Images via Reuters )

Robertson, who turns 32 in March, attracted interest from Atletico Madrid last summer but opted to remain at Anfield, while his former deputy Kostas Tsimikas was loaned to Roma.

The Scotland captain said his future will depend in part on his chances of regular first-team football as he said he would have the wrong mindset if he were content to be on the bench.

He explained: “I’m a player who wants to play. I’ve played through injuries. I’ve played when I’m not 100 percent fit. I’ve played when I’ve only been 50, 40, 30 percent fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that’s not happening, so that’s what is different.

“But I do have a different role here this season which I’m getting enjoyment out of but at the end of the day, footballers want to play, and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club.

“That’s always my argument, you should always want to push to be in the team. If you’re happy to be at Liverpool, or Barnsley, wanting to sit on the bench, then I don’t think you have the right attitude. I’ve played well in the games I’ve played this season.”