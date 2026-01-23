Transfer news live: Chelsea target Forest midfielder, Liverpool in for Jacquet, Man Utd confirm Casemiro exit
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
Clubs across Europe are entering the final 10 days of the January transfer window as they look to make final additions before the business end of the season.
Chelsea are expected to be busy in the final days of the window, with the Blues reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet.
However, Liverpool may also have entered the race for Jacquet, with the Reds tracking several centre-back targets, including Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as well as Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.
And while Manchester City appear to have completed their January business after the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, their city neighbours are said to be tracking several midfield targets, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek among those linked after the news that Casemiro will be leaving at the end of the season.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal seem to be happy with their business this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side not expected to make any additions after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
The true value of Marc Guehi and why Man City acted now
When Manchester City finally moved for Marc Guehi, Pep Guardiola’s staff put together a data-led pitch showing exactly how the 25-year-old would fit into the team and even move in certain areas. It had to be good to beat Bayern Munich’s highly persuasive pitch, spearheaded by a great former City centre-half Vincent Kompany.
City made clear that Guehi was being signed to “win now”. Guardiola wanted a prime defender to take his team up a level, and “make sure” they give themselves the best chance of properly challenging this season. Injury to Josko Gvardiol sharpened the plans.
The true value of Marc Guehi and why Man City acted now
Chelsea want Douglas Luiz on loan
Chelsea are considering hijacking Nottingham Forest’s loan move for Douglas Luiz, with the Blues hoping to take the Brazilian on loan themselves until the end of the season.
Luiz has played just 13 times for Forest since joining last summer, but Chelsea could decide to add the 27-year-old to their squad due to the frequent absences of Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and even Cole Palmer.
Loftus-Cheek linked with Premier League return
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a target for Aston Villa this month, according to The Telegraph.
Their interest in the midfielder comes amid an expectation that Boubacar Kamara will be out for the season.
However, they may face competition from Manchester United for the AC Milan man, with talkSPORT reporting that the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign him on loan.
Mateta joins Abraham on Villa watchlist
Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to The Athletic.
In return, Palace are reportedly weighing up a move for Villa forward Evann Guessand, who joined the Villans last summer in a £28m move.
Sky Sports have also reported Villa are stepping up their interest in signing Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas from Roma.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks