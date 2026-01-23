Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that he could be without five members of his first-team squad for the match against Bournemouth, with both Federico Chiesa and Ibrahima Konate likely to be absent.

The Reds come into the weekend off the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League in midweek, with Joe Gomez deputising for Konate, who was absent due to a family bereavement.

“I've spoken to him a few times and these are private matters and they should stay that way,” said Slot on the Frenchman.

“It's very obvious when something like that happens the player needs time to be there for his family and for himself,” he added.

While Slot has to contend with the long-term absences of Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley, the Dutchman also added that he could be without Chiesa this weekend, with the Italian “maybe 50-50” to feature.

open image in gallery Isak was forced to undergo surgery after suffering a fractured fibula in December against Spurs ( Getty Images )

“Federico wasn't able to be on the bench on Wednesday. There was a recovery session yesterday, [it’s] difficult to say if he's available for Bournemouth. Maybe 50-50,” said Slot.

In better news, Slot added that “nobody picked up a knock or problem after the game” against Marseille, with the 47-year-old adding that he expects all the same players to be available this weekend.

The Reds are currently on a 13-game unbeaten streak across the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, though six of those results have been draws, meaning Slot has found himself under pressure of late at Anfield.

However, Slot explained that he feels his team is “in a very good place” at present, adding that “there is a lot of confidence from me looking to the future”.

open image in gallery The win over Marseille ended a run of four games without a win against top-flight opposition ( Getty Images )

“In the 13 games unbeaten maybe only the Brighton game we conceded more than 1.0 xG which shows we don't concede many chances,” he explained.

“We have had many good performances which don't always come to light if you lose too many games as it looks not a lot we do is positive. We've had quite a lot of good individual performances.

“We are already in a good place but this team will be in a good place the day after tomorrow and after that,” he added.

Liverpool’s match against Bournemouth takes place on Saturday 24 January at the Vitality Stadium, with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT.