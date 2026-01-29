Tottenham set to rival Inter Milan for ex-Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham are exploring a move for former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby as they look to boost their attacking options before the January transfer deadline.

Spurs would be required to rival Serie A giants Inter Milan for the 26-year-old’s signature, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad following his July 2024 departure from Villa Park.

After 18 months in Jeddah, the Frenchman now open to returning to a Champions League club, criteria which Spurs and Inter currently fall under. Spurs are into the competition’s last 16 after sealing a top-eight finish in the league phase’s final matchday, while Inter were forced to settle for a place in the knockout play-offs, where they will face either Benfica or Bodo/Glimt.

Tottenham want to sign Diaby this window but will need to act fast to get a move over the line before the 2 February deadline, while Diaby is currently assessing his options.

Thomas Frank is lacking in quality options up top, with summer recruit Mohammed Kudus sidelined until April while Richarlison is also out with a hamstring problem.

Inter are favourites for his signature and had been close to a deal on Thursday, but there is still a gap for Spurs to hijack the move.

Diaby has one full season of Premier League experience, featuring in all 38 games of the 2023/24 season with Aston Villa following his club-record arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaby scored 10 goals and bagged 11 assists across all competitions in that campaign, helping Villa to a remarkable top-four finish.

The winger, a product of Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer that followed, with Villa opting to recoup nearly all of their investment by selling him on for £50m.

open image in gallery Moussa Diaby helped Aston Villa to Champions League qualification in 2023/24 ( Getty Images )

He was instrumental in helping Al-Ittihad to the Saudi Pro League title in his maiden campaign last year, finishing the season with the joint-most assists of any player in the league (15) alongside Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari.

However, Diaby’s performances in the Middle East have not been enough to convince Didier Deschamps to recall him to the France national team, for whom he boasts 11 caps, though none of them have come since his Aston Villa exit.

Tottenham are currently preparing for the visit of Manchester City on Sunday, which comes a day before next week’s winter transfer deadline.

While the prospect of Champions League football this season may entice Diaby, Thomas Frank’s side are unlikely to be playing in Europe’s premier competition next term with the club dwindling in 14th.