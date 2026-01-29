Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Liverpool plot Upamecano swoop, Tottenham eye Crystal Palace forward, Arsenal want ‘unhappy’ Alvarez

All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window

New wage figures show Arsenal biggest over-performers

The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.

Chelsea appeared to be accelerating plans to sign Jeremy Jacquet, but a January move for the Rennes centre-back has stalled, leaving Liverpool and Bayern Munich to reportedly join the Blues in negotiations over a summer deal.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.

Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season. A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below

Recommended

Palace set to land £50m Wolves star?

Crystal Palace look ready to sell Jean Paul Mateta, as a deal is close to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen, reports Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and others.

A total package, add-ons included, could reach a massive £50m for the Norway forward.

It is a blow for Wolves, and their unlikely bid to beat the drop, but the Eagles could now sanction the sale of their French forward.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2026 10:25

Atletico consider move for ex-Bayern star

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Leon Goretzka, reports Sky Sports Germany.

The 30-year-old is out of contract after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.

Goretzka could sign a short-term deal with Diego Simeone’s side, who dropped into the Champions League play-offs last night after failing to finish inside the top eight.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2026 10:10

Ousmane Dembele linked with Saudi Pro League move

PSG star Ousmane Dembele is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Sky Sports.

The France international could consider a move away after the 2026 World Cup.

The 28-year-old has a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2028, meaning a substantial fee would be due to the Ligue 1 giants if the Ballon d’Or holder is to leave.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2026 09:55

Spurs eye Palace forward to replace Kolo Muani?

Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports the Mail.

That follows Juventus interest in their 27-year-old loanee Randal Kolo Muani.

That could be cut short, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward moving back to Turin.

Leaving Spurs and Thomas Frank to acquire a replacement in the Eagles striker.

Jack Rathborn29 January 2026 09:41

Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea after contract terminated early before January deadline day

Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The former England winger has been out of favour for two seasons at Stamford Bridge, leading to a loan move to rivals Arsenal last term.

But without a move last summer, Sterling has not played a minute of first-team football since.

A statement from Chelsea read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.”

Miguel Delaney29 January 2026 07:00

Fulham agree Oscar Bobb deal as Manchester City include two key clauses

Fulham have agreed to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for an initial £27m.

As part of the deal, City will also get a 20 percent sell-on clause and matching rights in case they want to bring the Norway international back to the Etihad Stadium.

Bobb is set to join Fulham as a replacement for fellow winger Adama Traore, who has signed for West Ham, and means they have more cover in case Harry Wilson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaves Craven Cottage.

Chris Wilson29 January 2026 06:30

Patrick Dorgu out for months as Man United dealt worst case scenario for his injury

Patrick Dorgu is set for up to 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem after Manchester United were dealt the worst case scenario for the player’s injury.

Dorgu went down with a thigh problem late into Sunday’s win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, a game in which the Dane starred and scored a spectacular half-volley to give his side the lead after the restart.

Chris Wilson29 January 2026 06:00

Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool after Spurs interest

Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay put at Liverpool this month after preliminary talks with Tottenham were held over a move.

Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back last week, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who had said he would like more first-team football after losing his place in the side to Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson but concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.

Will Castle29 January 2026 05:00

Beto's move collapses

Everton striker Beto’s move to Fenerbache has collapsed.

The Portuguese had been earmarked as a replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri, who is in talks with Juventus, and his agent was spotted in Istanbul this week.

Everton demanded a fee of €20m (£17.3m) which has led Fenerbahce to move onto other targets.

Will Castle29 January 2026 04:00

Harry Kane opens talks to extend Bayern Munich contract

England captain Harry Kane is reportedly in discussions with Bayern Munich regarding a new contract, following a stellar debut season in Germany.

The prolific striker, whose current deal runs until summer 2027, is understood to be negotiating an extension that could see him remain at the Bundesliga champions until 2028 or 2029.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the talks on Monday, stating: "We are talking to Harry."

Chris Wilson29 January 2026 03:00

