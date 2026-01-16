Thomas Frank provides update on Tottenham transfer plans after Richarlison injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richarlison's seven-week injury lay-off will not force Tottenham to look for short-term alternatives, according to Thomas Frank.

Spurs' leading scorer Richarlison sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup and is unlikely to return until March.

Frank welcomed back Dominic Solanke against Villa for his first appearance since August 23 and whilst the Danish coach lost Mohammed Kudus to injury and sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month, Tottenham will only sign an attacker if they are part of the club's long-term plans.

"Richy unfortunately has got a hamstring injury that will keep him out for up to seven weeks," Frank said ahead of Saturday's visit of West Ham.

"Hey, it is what it is. We are in the market, as I said many times, to see if we can improve the squad, but it needs to be something that will improve the squad short and long term. It needs to be that decision.

"It can't only be for the next four months. We need to think bigger picture as well, but of course, we know that we are a few offensive players down."

The midweek arrival of Conor Gallagher has lifted spirits at Tottenham after a poor run of form, but Richarlison's injury followed a severe hamstring problem for Rodrigo Bentancur, who had surgery earlier this week.

However, the former Brentford boss will stay optimistic, adding: "It's not a straightforward road let me put it that way!

open image in gallery Thomas Frank has insisted that Tottenham will not panic buy in the transfer market ( PA Wire )

"I think we are probably one inch on Micky van de Ven's head away from a 3-2 winner against Bournemouth and we have eight points in four games, a bit more momentum.

"Sometimes these bits need to drop for you as well. It seems like when we get a fit player back, then another one gets injured. That's football sometimes.

"We need just to get through it and get through the tough spells. There's only one way forward, that's keep walking. If you are in tough times, you can only walk forward and walk through it and work through it. So be calm, carry on."

