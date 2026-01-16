Thomas Frank provides update on Tottenham transfer plans after Richarlison injury blow
The Brazil forward will be absent until March with a hamstring issue
Richarlison's seven-week injury lay-off will not force Tottenham to look for short-term alternatives, according to Thomas Frank.
Spurs' leading scorer Richarlison sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup and is unlikely to return until March.
Frank welcomed back Dominic Solanke against Villa for his first appearance since August 23 and whilst the Danish coach lost Mohammed Kudus to injury and sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month, Tottenham will only sign an attacker if they are part of the club's long-term plans.
"Richy unfortunately has got a hamstring injury that will keep him out for up to seven weeks," Frank said ahead of Saturday's visit of West Ham.
"Hey, it is what it is. We are in the market, as I said many times, to see if we can improve the squad, but it needs to be something that will improve the squad short and long term. It needs to be that decision.
"It can't only be for the next four months. We need to think bigger picture as well, but of course, we know that we are a few offensive players down."
The midweek arrival of Conor Gallagher has lifted spirits at Tottenham after a poor run of form, but Richarlison's injury followed a severe hamstring problem for Rodrigo Bentancur, who had surgery earlier this week.
However, the former Brentford boss will stay optimistic, adding: "It's not a straightforward road let me put it that way!
"I think we are probably one inch on Micky van de Ven's head away from a 3-2 winner against Bournemouth and we have eight points in four games, a bit more momentum.
"Sometimes these bits need to drop for you as well. It seems like when we get a fit player back, then another one gets injured. That's football sometimes.
"We need just to get through it and get through the tough spells. There's only one way forward, that's keep walking. If you are in tough times, you can only walk forward and walk through it and work through it. So be calm, carry on."
