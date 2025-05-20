Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham and Manchester United have one last chance to give their fans something to cheer about this season as they meet in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ app).

Both sides have endured underwhelming Premier League campaigns and they head to Spain sitting 16th and 17th in the table, separated by just one point.

But they still have a very real chance of picking up silverware and ending the season on a positive note with betting sites making United favourites to take home the trophy.

It would be a third trophy in three years for the Red Devils should they deliver, and their second Europa League win after winning the tournament in 2017, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final.

Spurs are aiming to lift the trophy for a third time after previously winning it in 1972 and 1984, beating Wolves and Anderlecht respectively.

Tottenham haven’t won a trophy of any kind since 2008, but Postecoglou indicated in September he was confident that run would come to an end given his record for winning trophies in his second season with various teams.

There’s been little to support the Australian’s claim for the majority of the season and he has been helped by injuries to key players. After getting everyone back, eventually, Postecoglou’s side are now without Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee)and James Maddison (knee), while Pape Sarr is doubtful with a back problem.

United will be without Lisandro Martínez (knee), and Matthijs De Ligt (knee) is a doubt but Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), Diogo Dalot (calf) and Leny Yoro (ankle) have all returned to full training in time for Wednesday’s match.

The meeting at the San Mames Stadium will be the sixth all-English major European competition final, and the third to involve Tottenham, after the 1971-72 Uefa Cup final (won 3-2 on aggregate v Wolves) and the 2018-19 Champions League final when they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

It will also be the fourth Europa League final to be contested between two sides from the same nation. In 2011, Porto beat Sporting Braga, a year later, Atletico Madrid beat this year's hosts, Athletic Bilbao 3-0, and in 2019 Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Betting Preview: Value Lies With Spurs

These two sides, who both, on their day, are capable of anything are also, on another day, are capable of very little, which is why there is little to choose between the odds offered by the football betting sites.

United have played out five draws in the competition so far and needed extra time to get past Lyon in the quarter final, when they came from 4-2 down after 109 minutes to somehow win 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

They then eased past Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals, but a showdown with Tottenham will be seen as far from ideal by the United fanbase.

Spurs have already got the better of United three times so far this season. They beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, when Brennan Johnson, Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke were all on the scoresheet, while Bruno Fernandes was sent off for United.

Two of the same scorers were on target again when they met in the League Cup two months later. Solanke scored twice while Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min also scored as Spurs secured a 4-3 win on their way to reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

The most recent meeting was a tighter affair when a 13th-minute strike from Maddison was enough to secure the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

United haven’t beaten Spurs in their last six meetings, drawing two and losing four, but they have never gone seven without a win against Spurs before, and have also never lost four successive matches against them.

You have to go back to October 2022 for United’s last win when goals from Fred and Fernandes earned them a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

An easy way to double your money is the odds on offer of over 2.5 goals. Eight of the last 11 meetings between these two have produced at least three goals, while United are the leading scorers in the Europa League with 35 from their 14 games. Spurs have scored 27 times in Europe so aren’t too far off the goalscoring pace,

Perhaps the best option is to side with the underdogs in Spurs to win a lively final. They’ve been prioritising the competition in recent weeks and rotating key players, giving Postecoglou the best chance to deliver on his second season trophy claims.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Best Bets: Solanke to make United pay

Dominic Solanke has scored five goals in four appearances for Spurs against United, and he has four goals in his last six appearances in all competitions to take his tally for the season to 15.

He also has eight assists for the season, including four in this competition, to add to his five goals.

He’s 7/1 in the Europa League betting odds to score first or last and 11/4 to score at any time. You can also get 17/10 on him scoring or assisting.

If you’re looking for a scorer for United, then it’s hard to look beyond the captain, Bruno Fernandes. He is the competition’s joint leading scorer with seven, and he also has four assists, meaning only Lyon’s Rayan Cherki has been directly involved in more Europa League goals this season, with 12.

He has also come to United’s rescue so many times this season that you’d never count him out. The Portuguese is 7/1 on some betting apps to score first and last and 13/5 to score at any time.

