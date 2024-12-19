Tottenham vs Manchester United betting tips

Son Heung Min one shot on target, Spurs to win and both teams to score - 8/1 William Hill

Over 3.5 match goals, Spurs over 4.5 shots on target, Bruno Fernandes anytime scorer & Lisandro Martinez booked - 16/1 Betfred

Tottenham vs Manchester United betting preview

Tottenham and Manchester United might be England’s two most enigmatic teams this season. Currently sat 10th and 13th respectively in the Premier League, Thursday’s League Cup quarter-final provides a welcome escape for two managers who will be desperate to land silverware in the coming months.

Both Ange Postecoglu and Ruben Amorim are linked in the fact they’ve recently recorded impressive wins over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

While Ange should be in a positive mood after thumping Southampton 5-0 on the weekend, the Australian’s second year isn’t going to plan in North London, where a string of bad results has left him under pressure. Amorim is only seven games into his United tenure and will take heart from beating their local rivals last time out.

This is a great opportunity for both managers to build momentum heading into the busy Christmas run.

Spurs vs Man Utd betting tips: Son striding towards top form

Son Heung Min was one of many Spurs players who had a fantastic game against Southampton. The South Korean has had a stop-start season, but there’s been signs in the last three matches that he’s returning to his brilliant best.

The 32-year-old’s goal and two assists against Saints summed up Spurs’ best qualities. He provided width, attacked the box well and was never afraid to try and dribble beyond his marker. He’s seemed a little tentative in recent times, perhaps due to niggling injuries, but he should be at the heart of Spurs’ best attacking play against United.

Amorim is still working out his most effective team and how to elevate the game of each player. While it’s proving mighty successful for the likes of Amad Diallo, there’s plenty of weaknesses for Spurs to exploit, as Diogo Dalot looks shaky in the three-at-the-back system and United’s midfield balance is still unwieldy.

Punters who expect a back-and-forth battle will find value in the enhanced odds options on betting sites, which typically bundle together a few bets that wouldn’t be so enticing alone. Son to have a shot on target and Spurs to win is an inviting one, especially if you add both teams to score, considering Ange’s men haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in six matches across all competitions.

Tottenham vs Manchester United prediction 1: Son Heung Min one shot on target, Spurs to win and both teams to score - 8/1 William Hill

Spurs vs Man Utd tips: Prioritise goals on bet builders

A little reminder of how Spurs destroyed United at Old Trafford might be handy for those who fancy backing the home side. Postecoglou watched on as his side tallied 24 shots and 10 on target in October’s 3-0 win that kickstarted the beginning of the end for Erik ten Hag. Granted, Bruno Fernandes was sent off just before halftime, but United were already struggling and losing at that point.

A confident Spurs side can take any team apart. But they do leave plenty of gaps and Amorim has already shown he is capable of exploiting the opposition’s pitfalls with his tactics; subtly shifting Amad’s runs so he moved centrally in the closing stages against Man City won the game. Spurs are more open than most elite sides, so the Portuguese manager should have opportunities to show his intelligence again.

The evidence points towards plenty of goals in this one. A fearless Spurs is a fun Spurs at both ends of the pitch.

Those who follow this and want to add in a couple of extra stipulations will find value on football betting sites. Bruno Fernandes to score anytime is a reasonable shout, as he’s on penalties. As is Lisandro Martinez to receive a yellow after his five in 13 starts in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Manchester United prediction 2: Over 3.5 match goals, Spurs over 4.5 shots on target, Bruno Fernandes anytime scorer, Lisandro Martinez booked - 16/1 Betfred

