Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in a London derby in Saturday’s late kick-off in the Premier League, with the hosts looking to stay within touching distance of the top of the table.

Spurs begin the weekend in third place after their convincing win over Everton last week, though they are five points off rivals Arsenal at the top after a mixed run of form of late.

A loss to Villa and draws to Brighton and Wolves show that Spurs likely won’t contend for the title in the longer-term, but Thomas Frank will be afforded plenty of time to gel his new side, especially if they stay towards the top of the table.

However, this weekend brings the first in a series of tests for Spurs, who will also face Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG in November.

The first test comes against local rivals Chelsea this weekend, with the Blues crossing the capital after their own spell of mixed form in the league.

Enzo Maresca’s side sit in ninth with 14 points, but although they are just three points below Spurs, there’s been plenty of frustration with performances such as last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Sunderland.

A match like this is the perfect time to turn it around though, and the visitors are the surprise favourites with betting sites in the latest Premier League odds versus a decent price for Spurs to beat their old rivals.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: Blues to continue derby dominance

This is always a difficult match to predict in terms of scorelines – as shown by the 4-3 win for Chelsea in this fixture last season – but the reality is that Chelsea tend to dominate this fixture, having won the last four in a row.

Tottenham’s last win over their rivals came in a 2-0 league victory in February 2023, but overall Spurs have won just one of the last 12 fixtures between these teams in all competitions.

Spurs have won just once at home in the league all season – on the opening weekend against Burnley – while drawing to Wolves and losing to both Bournemouth and Villa, with all of this explaining why Chelsea enter the match as narrow favourites despite recent struggles of their own.

The Blues have picked up some form after winning four of their last five fixtures, though they have won just two of their last five in the league. Over this period, they’ve scored eight goals and conceded eight, and their inability to keep it tight at the back keeps coming back to haunt them, as evidenced by the fact that they have just three clean sheets.

It’s been a frustrating time for Spurs fans, too, though, as they never know what they’re going to get with their new side. The win over Everton was a welcome performance, but the loss to Villa and recent draws to Brighton and Wolves show that they can enter scrappy matches against even the worst sides in the league at times.

However, with Frank’s side having conceded five times in their last five matches while scoring nine, we think it’s safe to say neither side will be keeping a clean sheet.

So, while football betting sites clearly aren’t too sure on either outcome – with a draw and both teams to score priced at 16/5 and a Spurs win at 7/2 – we think that Spurs’ poor home form and Chelsea’s dominance in this fixture will tell eventually, so a wager on the Blues to win and both teams to score seems good value.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction 1: Chelsea to win, both teams to score - 7/2 William Hill

Tottenham vs Chelsea betting tip: Fernandez to continue Spurs streak?

Enzo Fernandez has been in mixed form so far this season, having scored three times this term, but the Argentina midfielder has featured in recent wins over Spurs, scoring the winner in both fixtures last season.

The World Cup winner is occasionally deployed in more attacking positions by Maresca and even when he isn’t, he can still come up with goals, as shown in this fixture last season.

Fernandez continues to feature in attack for the Blues of late, too, having taken 12 shots in his last five games across all competitions.

In fact, has had a shot on target in four of his last matches, only failing to do so in the loss to Manchester United, in which the Blues got an early red card. In addition, he had three shots on target last time out in the loss to Sunderland and hit two in the loss to Brighton.

With the Argentine no stranger to shots from distance or from chances falling his way in the box, we think a wager on 1+ shots on targets represents good value.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction 2: Enzo Fernandez to have 1+ shots on target - 6/5 Coral

