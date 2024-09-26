Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Tottenham begin their Europa League campaign with a fixture against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a mixed start to the Premier League season, but will hope for a deep European run as they look to end their long trophy drought.

The revamped Europa League will see each of the competition’s 36 entrants play eight fixture each as they look to secure a top-eight finish and progress directly into the Round of 16.

Those that finish between ninth and 24th will be forced to negotiate an extra play-off round, adding yet more fixtures to an already overloaded schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Tottenham vs Qarabag?

Tottenham vs Qarabag is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 26 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Cristian Romero is suspended for Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou likely to rotate elsewhere. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall should get another chance to impress, while teenager Mikey Moore may also receive an opportunity with Wilson Odobert injured. Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon were left out of the Tottenham squad for this competition.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall; Moore, Solanke, Werner

Odds

Tottenham win 1/6

Draw 41/5

Qarabag win 18/1

Prediction

Tottenham 3-1 Qarabag

