Spurs face Qarabag in the first of eight Europa League group games this season ( Getty Images )

Tottenham Hotspur begin their Europa League campaign against Qarabag as Ange Postecoglou’s side return to European competition.

Spurs were not involved in Europe last season and missed out on Champions League qualification in Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge. The Australian has set his sights on winning a trophy in his second season at Spurs, and the Europa League is a real opportunity for Tottenham to end their wait for silverware - but the club previously struggled in Europe under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Qarabag, the champions of Azerbaijan, are Tottenham’s first test under the new Europa League format: they will also face Ferencvaros, AZ, Galatasaray, Roma, Rangers, Hoffenheim and Elfsborg in the new-look league phase. Spurs returned to winning way in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Brentford last weekend but face a trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

