Pressure mounts on Thomas Frank after latest Tottenham defeat. The board now have a decision to make
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United: Jacob Ramsey scored the winner for the visitors after Archie Gray cancelled out a Malick Thiaw opener
Jacob Ramsey’s decisive goal secured a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory for Newcastle, intensifying pressure on manager Thomas Frank and deepening Tottenham’s alarming relegation fears.
Tottenham’s dismal domestic form, compounded by 11 absentees, is fuelling survival fears, with this latest abject display underscoring the north London club’s crisis.
Malick Thiaw’s stoppage-time effort gave Newcastle a deserved half-time lead, leading to boos for Tottenham’s players and chants for former boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Archie Gray equalised in the 64th minute, but Ramsey swept home the winner four minutes later, inflicting a fifth defeat in nine matches on Tottenham, who have won just two of their last 17 league games.
Frank faced "you’re getting sacked in the morning" chants from his own supporters, leaving ownership with a major decision on the head coach, with their next fixture against rivals Arsenal just 12 days away.
