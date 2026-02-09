Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has acknowledged Tottenham are "desperate" to win at home to Newcastle on Tuesday, but conceded he does not know if Dejan Kulusevski will play this season.

Spurs go into the midweek fixture down in 15th and only six points above the bottom three after a run of two wins in 16 Premier League matches.

Frank was repeatedly asked about relegation on Monday and while he refused to detail if Tottenham were embroiled in a survival battle, he admitted they are eager to claim a first domestic win of 2026.

"There is no doubt we are desperate to win games. Desperate," Frank insisted.

"And I am focusing on Newcastle tomorrow. That is a great opportunity ahead of us against a good team. That is the main thing - can we go out there and get three points tomorrow, that will be very good and climb from there and look forward."

Spurs will be without several players, including Kulusevski, who has not played since May after a serious knee injury.

open image in gallery Dejan Kulusevski underwent surgery last year on his right knee (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kulusevski recently had an injection to help him deal with pain in his knee but after being left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad for the knock-out phase, Frank could not provide a positive update on the Swedish playmaker.

Asked if Kulusevski will be able to feature this season, Frank conceded: "I don't know.

"Deki has got another appointment at the end of this week where we will know more, but of course if he's out of the Champions League squad, it's a sign it is not tomorrow."

Left-back Destiny Udogie was the latest to join the injured list on Saturday after he sustained a hamstring injury during the 2-0 loss at Manchester United.

"Unfortunately Destiny has a hamstring injury, so he is out for the next four to five weeks," Frank revealed.