Thomas Frank ‘desperate’ for Tottenham to win amid Dejan Kulusevski injury uncertainty
Tottenham are creeping towards the relegation zone with teams below beginning to pick up points
Thomas Frank has acknowledged Tottenham are "desperate" to win at home to Newcastle on Tuesday, but conceded he does not know if Dejan Kulusevski will play this season.
Spurs go into the midweek fixture down in 15th and only six points above the bottom three after a run of two wins in 16 Premier League matches.
Frank was repeatedly asked about relegation on Monday and while he refused to detail if Tottenham were embroiled in a survival battle, he admitted they are eager to claim a first domestic win of 2026.
"There is no doubt we are desperate to win games. Desperate," Frank insisted.
"And I am focusing on Newcastle tomorrow. That is a great opportunity ahead of us against a good team. That is the main thing - can we go out there and get three points tomorrow, that will be very good and climb from there and look forward."
Spurs will be without several players, including Kulusevski, who has not played since May after a serious knee injury.
Kulusevski recently had an injection to help him deal with pain in his knee but after being left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad for the knock-out phase, Frank could not provide a positive update on the Swedish playmaker.
Asked if Kulusevski will be able to feature this season, Frank conceded: "I don't know.
"Deki has got another appointment at the end of this week where we will know more, but of course if he's out of the Champions League squad, it's a sign it is not tomorrow."
Left-back Destiny Udogie was the latest to join the injured list on Saturday after he sustained a hamstring injury during the 2-0 loss at Manchester United.
"Unfortunately Destiny has a hamstring injury, so he is out for the next four to five weeks," Frank revealed.
