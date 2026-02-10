EFL clubs to vote on major change to Championship play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EFL clubs are poised to vote next month on a significant proposal to expand the Championship play-offs to include six teams.

An extraordinary general meeting has been scheduled for March 5, where all 72 EFL clubs will convene to discuss the plans. The Football Association’s board has already given its approval to the proposed changes.

Should the motion pass, the new format could be introduced as early as next season, incorporating an eliminator round similar to the system currently used in the National League.

Under the proposed structure, the team finishing fifth in the league would face the eighth-placed side, while the sixth and seventh-placed teams would also compete.

These initial encounters would be one-off ties, hosted at the home ground of the higher-ranked club.

The winners would then advance to a two-legged semi-final against the teams that finished third and fourth, culminating in the traditional Wembley final.

The FA board gave its backing despite reservations which have previously come from the Premier League, concerned over the possibility of declining standards if sides that finish eighth in the second tier make it to the top flight.

The regulation change which was approved by the EFL’s board last week must receive a simple majority backing from the the 72 clubs as a whole, and also within that the majority of the 24 Championship clubs.

Clubs have been consulted on the plans and they are expected to go through with a high level of support within the Championship, not only because it would keep the door open for more clubs in the promotion fight, but also reduce the number of dead-rubber league fixtures late in the season.

While the expansion plans are limited to the Championship play-offs for now, there is some interest in this being expanded to League One and League Two in the future.

Both the EFL and the FA declined to comment.