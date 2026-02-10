EFL clubs to vote on major change to Championship play-offs
The new format could come into effect from next season, adding an eliminator round similar to that used in the National League
EFL clubs are poised to vote next month on a significant proposal to expand the Championship play-offs to include six teams.
An extraordinary general meeting has been scheduled for March 5, where all 72 EFL clubs will convene to discuss the plans. The Football Association’s board has already given its approval to the proposed changes.
Should the motion pass, the new format could be introduced as early as next season, incorporating an eliminator round similar to the system currently used in the National League.
Under the proposed structure, the team finishing fifth in the league would face the eighth-placed side, while the sixth and seventh-placed teams would also compete.
These initial encounters would be one-off ties, hosted at the home ground of the higher-ranked club.
The winners would then advance to a two-legged semi-final against the teams that finished third and fourth, culminating in the traditional Wembley final.
The FA board gave its backing despite reservations which have previously come from the Premier League, concerned over the possibility of declining standards if sides that finish eighth in the second tier make it to the top flight.
The regulation change which was approved by the EFL’s board last week must receive a simple majority backing from the the 72 clubs as a whole, and also within that the majority of the 24 Championship clubs.
Clubs have been consulted on the plans and they are expected to go through with a high level of support within the Championship, not only because it would keep the door open for more clubs in the promotion fight, but also reduce the number of dead-rubber league fixtures late in the season.
While the expansion plans are limited to the Championship play-offs for now, there is some interest in this being expanded to League One and League Two in the future.
Both the EFL and the FA declined to comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks