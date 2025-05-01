Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Spurs target Europa League final against Arctic underdogs
Spurs are dreaming of a first trophy since 2008 as they host tonight’s Europa League semi-final first leg
Tottenham host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals as Spurs look to take a step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a miserable season in the Premier League but have kept their campaign alive by reaching the final four in Europe, with Spurs showing character to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the quarter-finals.
They will face a unique opponent in the semi-finals. Bodo/Glimt are looking to become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final, eight years after they were playing in the second division in Norway.
Bodo/Glimt will be huge underdogs but they knocked out Italian side Lazio in the quarter-finals and will hope to stay in the tie ahead of next week’s return leg in the small town of Bodo, which is inside the Arctic Circle.
Follow updates from Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final below
Ange Postecoglou not underestimating Bodo/Glimt
Ange Postecoglou promised Spurs will not underestimate the Norwegian champions after his own twin defeats to them as Celtic boss in 2022.
"You'd love us to think that, that you're a small club and we don't rate (you). No, no, that's not how I (think), I just said I think Bodo's there on merit. They beat Lazio, they beat Olympiacos, tough teams. They're there because they're a good football team.
"Irrespective of how this season's gone, we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, to share again with the people that they love a special moment supporting their football club."
The fighter pilot who led Bodø/Glimt from the Arctic Circle to a European semifinal
From a small town north of the Arctic Circle, FK Bodø/Glimt has emerged as one of European football's most captivating underdog stories.
Their unlikely transformation is largely thanks to Bjørn Mannsverk, a former fighter pilot who brought his unique mental coaching techniques to the club.
In 2017, Bodø/Glimt had just been relegated to Norway's second tier. Mannsverk, brought in as a "mental coach," found a team riddled with negativity and prone to "collective mental breakdown."
His mission was to overhaul the team's mentality, encouraging open communication about feelings, stress reduction, and improved attitudes towards preparation and nutrition. He aimed to destigmatise mental training, shifting the focus away from winning or losing and towards embracing a new philosophy and culture.
The fighter pilot who led Bodø/Glimt from Arctic Circle to a European semifinal
Six changes for Son-less Spurs
Ange Postecoglou will have to make do without Heung-min Son tonight as he makes six changes from the side thrashed by Liverpool last weekend.
Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel all come out for Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Bergvall is not in the matchday squad having played the full 90 minutes in the loss at Anfield, also out with a twisted ankle.
Team news CONFIRMED!
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romeo, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Richarlison
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Fet, Hauge, Saltnes; Maata, Hogh, Blomberg
Bodo/Glimt: The team of ‘mates’ from the Arctic Circle out to shock Tottenham
Bodo/Glimt sporting director Havard Sakariassen has described his team as a group of “mates” but warned Tottenham they can spring another shock and become the first Norwegian club into a European final.
Lazio, Olympiacos and Twente have already succumbed in this season’s Europa League to the side from the small town of Bodo inside the Arctic Circle.
Next up are Spurs in the last four and Thursday’s first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bodo’s entire population of 55,000 could fit into the ground with plenty of room to spare, but Sakariassen believes the tight-knit team, who were in the second tier eight years ago, can upset the odds, especially given their growth since Arsenal beat them twice in 2022.
Bodo/Glimt: The team of ‘mates’ from the Arctic Circle out to shock Tottenham
James Maddison says Tottenham squad are behind Ange Postecoglou
“We're behind the manager 100 per cent. He's a great man. I come into work every day and see the lads listening, taking on the messages how he wants to play and the coaches and trying to do what's best for this club.
"We're in a very good position in Europe where we can still have a special season under his management."
James Maddison fronts up on Tottenham's season
"No one in the whole club from top to bottom can be satisfied with where we are. It definitely hurts. I had to do an interview at Liverpool on Sunday and we have lost 5-1. It's a little bit embarrassing, I'm a bit embarrassed myself and you have to go and talk.
"I know no one actually wants to hear what I have got to say because they want to see the reaction and get the reaction - and that is the chance we have on Thursday night.
"Then in seven days time we have got another massive game and if we get through that, we are in a European final so there are positives there, but we have got to go and do it and show them we are just as hungry as they are to win something."
James Maddison hurt by Tottenham’s ‘embarrassing’ season
James Maddison has been left hurt by the latest "embarrassing" chapter in Tottenham’s Premier League campaign, but stressed the inner drive of everyone at the club to reward the fanbase with Europa League success.
A much-changed Spurs side suffered a 5-1 thrashing at Liverpool on Sunday and in the process tasted defeat for a record-equalling 19th time in the division this season.
Tottenham have not experienced so many losses in a Premier League campaign since 2004 and while more unwanted records could tumble, Ange Postecoglou's squad still have the chance to win a first trophy in 17 years, with Bodo/Glimt set to visit in a Europa League last-four first-leg tie on Thursday.
James Maddison hurt by Tottenham’s ‘embarrassing’ season but backs Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou rejects criticism of Tottenham's Europa League run
“I’ve seen people trying to diminish it in some respect. I’ve heard people say, ‘well it’s the equivalent of Man United winning the FA Cup’. No it ain’t. I’m sorry. Not on any world is it the equivalent.
“Others are suggesting we are not worthy of the Champions League. Again, things that are designed to diminish what’s ahead of us, which is an unbelievable opportunity. Irrespective of how this season has gone we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, a special moment watching this football club.
“Look, this season could have gone very differently and we could be flying in the league but it wouldn’t make this opportunity any different. The opportunity is the same and I’ve made that clear to the players. What we have before us is a semi-final in a European competition and the opportunity to win a trophy and get Champions League football.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments