Man United crush Athletic dreams in Bilbao on best night of Ruben Amorim’s reign

A few hundred metres from the Guggenheim Museum, Manchester United painted an unlikely, unforgettable picture of their own. It felt more surrealist than modern art but a team who had been failing and floundering at home, who risked being officially the worst United side in decades, entered one of the most intimidating atmospheres any of them will encounter, went 3-0 up in the first half of a European semi-final and dominated. Nothing, Ruben Amorim had said, could save their season, but that was before the finest night of his reign, before a return to the Champions League, which once looked a pipe dream, felt all too real. Before this. “Nobody expected this result,” said Amorim. It was, he willingly admitted, the best of his tenure.

It prompted the question of where this United had been all season but if the answer was in Bilbao, in the San Mames, that is fortuitous. United can plan for a return in the final, perhaps to face Tottenham, the Premier League’s two greatest underachievers duelling for European glory. For Athletic Bilbao, the incentive of a hometown final could turn into a first-hand illustration of what they could have won, their ambitions crushed in 16 minutes of cruelty as United scored three times. “One foot in the final,” said Harry Maguire, whose right foot had acquired magical properties.

An extraordinary, explosive first half had its heroes for United and a villain for Athletic, the referee Espen Eskas jeered off after sending off Dani Vivian. Yet United could marvel at what they had seen. A crucial goal-line clearance from Victor Lindelof at 0-0, perhaps a parting gift from a player who is set to leave in the summer. Two assists from Manuel Ugarte, one backheeled with an elan he has rarely demonstrated. A thunderbolt from Noussair Mazraoui that rattled the bar. Maguire doing his best impression of Stanley Matthews. “What a winger,” smiled Bruno Fernandes. “I don't think he even knew he had that in his locker.”

open image in gallery Casemiro challenges for the ball in midfield ( AFP via Getty Images )

If it all felt rather improbable, there was at least a hint of predictability in the identity of the two talismanic figures. Casemiro has been resurgent of late, offering a reminder why he has won the Champions League more often than United. Fernandes has been magnificent for much of a torrid season. He may end it lifting the Europa League, as both its top scorer and player of the tournament. A brace in Bilbao took his tally to seven, his composure under pressure apparent first from the penalty spot and then when through on goal.

It meant that United scored three goals in the first half of an away knockout game in Europe for the first time since 1966, since the days of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton. Now they have more goals in the Europa League than the Premier League in 2025. Some 14 of them have come in their last four games, eight in the last two.

Casemiro has been a catalyst, the defensive midfielder who lends quality in attack. The quintuple Champions League winner had a part in all three late goals against Lyon. This was another colossal contribution towards getting a medal from the Europa League. But, as against Lyon, he had an accomplice. Then Maguire got the 121st-minute winner. This was still more unlikely, strapping centre-back doing his best impression of a tricky right winger, a mazy run taking him past Mikel Jaureguizar twice before his cross was flicked on by Ugarte and headed in by Casemiro. “It was nice to do a bit of dribbling,” said Maguire; not a sentence he has uttered often.

open image in gallery Vivian reacts after being shown the red card ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Fernandes slots home United's second goal from the spot ( AFP via Getty Images )

Then came a moment that, for a club with a lone trophy in four decades, may live long in Basque memories. Rasmus Hojlund was tugged back by Vivian, prevented from reaching Mazraoui’s cross. It happened in a blur. Referee Eskas missed it and was sent to the monitor. His eventual decision was doubly damaging for Athletic, with Vivian red-carded. Fernandes rolled in the spot kick. “It's been too much of a punishment,” said manager Ernesto Valverde, further aggrieved by a belief Alejandro Garnacho had handled in the build-up.

But with Bilbao deprived of Vivian and after Valverde made a first-half double change, United had a third. Released in remarkable fashion by Ugarte, Fernandes placed his shot beyond Julen Aguirrzebala.

For United, who had squandered a 2-0 lead against Lyon, who had contrived to go behind to the 10 men of the French club, there were some similarities. But a third goal lent a difference, too. While Casemiro hit the post in the second half, a 180-minute tie felt decided in 45. Amorim nevertheless claimed: “This is not done and they can do the same at Old Trafford.”

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes slots home United's third goal ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Fernandes celebrates after scoring ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

His message was to remember Bilbao’s initial assault. “We have to think more about the first 20 minutes than the rest of the game,” he said. “We struggled a lot at the beginning and the sending off changed the game.” Slightly offside, Alejandro Garnacho had a goal chalked off but it was early evidence of United’s counter-attacking intent and incision. Yet Inaki Williams ghosted in to head over, missing a golden chance. Lindelof needed to hack Alex Berenguer’s shot off the line. Had Luke Shaw or Matthijs de Ligt or Diogo Dalot been fit to start, Lindelof might not have done but an understudy excelled. Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation was a benefit at the start, enabling United to pass the ball around at the back.

They showed a calmness on an occasion of rare intensity. The San Mames was drowning in noise. “The atmosphere was crazy,” said Fernandes. “I knew they were very passionate, but never knew it was like this.” The entire city felt dressed in red and white, an obsession apparent in crowded streets. But, come May 21, it may be the red of United that fills them. "We want our fans to travel twice to Bilbao,” said Fernandes. They surely will.