Harry Maguire laughs off new nickname after stunning moment in Man United win

Harry Maguire laughed off his new ‘Harrydinho’ nickname after his twinkletoed dribble down the right wing and cross set up Casemiro’s opener in Manchester United’s excellent 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-finals.

Maguire, who rescued United in the quarter-finals after being deployed as an emergency striker, twisted and turned his way past an Athletic defender to reach the byline before producing a cross into the box for Casemiro to head in.

His team-mates expressed their surprise at seeing the centre-back so high up the pitch, with captain Bruno Fernandes remarking that he didn’t know Maguire had such dribbling skills in his locker and manager Ruben Amorim also taken aback.

open image in gallery Maguire sets off down the right ( Getty Images )

The result puts United in a great position to reach the Europa League final, potentially against Tottenham, but Maguire played down his involvement after learning that United fans had likened him to a fleet-footed Brazilian winger.

“It’s brilliant, I'm sure there are a few nicknames for me out there," Maguire smiled when told of his ‘Harrydinho’ nickname by TNT Sports. “It was a clinical first half, a professional second half. It’s a great victory and there’s another big game next week.

"I found myself attacking the back post. I think [Alejandro] Garna[cho] passed me the ball, it was nice to do a bit of dribbling and put in a great cross. We had a lot of bodies in the box and they must've trusted me to put in the cross.

"It was a nice feeling and it was great header in the end. It’s more important to get the win. The tie is not done. We’ll be ready and focused for the second leg and I’m sure Old Trafford will be like this place.”

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring United's third goal ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Both Fernandes and Amorim praised Maguire for coming back after difficult moments in his United career, with the much-criticised centre-back enjoying one of his best runs in the team in the middle of their defence.

But his run down the right wing was unexpected and Amorim said: “He's a good winger! "Sometimes there is moments in our life and Harry has had difficult moments. Everything he does is good for the team, so we have to enjoy."

Fernandes added: “What a winger! I don't think he even knew he had that in his locker. Harry is a much more confident man now. When he is playing, his position is becoming more strong, he is a very good leader and we hope he keeps improving."