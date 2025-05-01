Ange Postecoglou gives James Maddison and Dominic Solanke injury updates after Tottenham win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful the injuries that forced James Maddison and Dominic Solanke off the pitch against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final “are nothing too serious”.

Maddison produced the standout moment of Tottenham’s 3-1 win in the first leg as he controlled an excellent long pass from Pedro Porro and finished, with England manager Thomas Tuchel watching on.

Solanke scored Tottenham’s third from the penalty spot but both players were substituted in the second half after picking up knocks, with Maddison heading straight down the tunnel after feeling a “tweak in his knee”.

Spurs will take a two-goal lead to Bodo for next week’s return leg as they look to end their 17-year trophy drought but the Norwegian champions fired a warning when Ulrik Saltnes pulled one back late on.

And Postecoglou will be hoping Maddison and Solanke will be fit to feature, with Tottenham already without captain Heung Min Son due to injury and Lucas Bergvall joining him on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in training.

“Madders felt a tweak in his knee but it doesn't sound like it's anything serious,” Postecoglou said. “Dom was saying something similarly in his quad, but both of them didn't feel it was anything too significant. We thought it was wise just to take him off at that point.”

open image in gallery Maddison scored a brilliant second goal for Spurs ( Getty Images )

Postecoglou said it was too early to say if Bergvall would miss the rest of the season after he was seen on the bench with crutches and his foot in a protective boot.

“It’s hugely disappointed for Lucas,” Postecoglou said. “He had a big week resigning with the club and he's had such a great year for us. It's just the way our season's gone, where in training something innocuous like that ends up with him hurting his ankle.

“We'll just assess, over the next few days and let it settle down and we'll find an extent of sees an opportunity for someone else.”

Bodo were given some late hope by their late goal and will host next week’s return leg on an artificial pitch at their home ground near the Arctic Circle but Postecoglou said his team will be hard to stop if they repeat their first-leg showing.

“It’s still a game of football,” Postecoglou said. “I’ve been there, I’ve played there with Celtic, I know the experience. What's important for us is that we need to replicate what we did today. Irrespective of the surface, if we're as disciplined and organised with and without the ball, it won't matter what the surface is, it'll make it really difficult for us to be stopped.”