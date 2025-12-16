The Best Fifa Awards 2025 live: Fifa to crown top footballers of the year in ceremony today
Top players in line to receive awards at Fifa’s answer to prestigious Ballon d’Or
Fifa hosts its annual The Best Awards in Qatar today in a glitzy gala intended to rival France Football’s prestigious Ballon d’Or.
The likes of Ballon d’Or winners Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati, as well as Lamine Yamal, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Mariona Caldentey are all possible winners of the men’s and women’s footballer of the year awards.
Additional awards will be handed out to the men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, and best goals of the year.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino - fresh from the World Cup draw ceremony in Washington and the handover of another award, the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize, to Donald Trump - will be in Qatar for the ceremony.
Follow along with The Independent’s live blog below.
What awards will be handed out?
Men’s awards:
- Best Fifa men's player
- Best Fifa men's goalkeeper
- Best Fifa men's coach
- Fifa Puskas Award (best goal of the year)
- Fifa Fifpro men's World XI
Women’s awards:
- Best Fifa women's player
- Best Fifa women's goalkeeper
- Best Fifa women's coach
- Fifa Marta Award (best goal of the year)
- Fifa Fifpro women's World XI
There will also be two additional gongs handed out, the Fifa Fan award and Fifa fair play award.
When are the Fifa Best Awards?
The annual ceremony takes place tonight in Doha, Qatar, and will be streamed live from 5pm GMT on Fifa’s official website.
What are the Fifa Best Awards?
Once known as the Fifa World Player of the Year, Fifa switched to the current title for its awards ceremony in 2016.
It’s been going on for more than 30 years, intended to recognise the best players, coaches, and goals throughout the year.
It’s essentially Fifa’s in-house answer to the more prestigious and widely known Ballon d’Or.
