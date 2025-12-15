Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Fifa leadership travel to Doha on Monday, for a series of meetings around “The Best” awards, where certain sources are anticipating at least some tension. And not over who wins.

A number of national associations remain aggravated by the astronomical World Cup 2026 ticket prices, and want to directly raise it. The Football Association say they will relay fan concerns to Fifa, but the Football Supporters’ Association expects more. They expect the FA to actually push on this, and display proper support.

If they don’t, there will be uproar, and potential escalation of this latest controversy surrounding Fifa and the World Cup.

The entire story should already be bringing much more scrutiny on how the FA - and other major federations - actually conduct themselves in football’s power structure.

Sources within such federations generally insist that they have to maintain a diplomatic sense around the top of Fifa and Uefa due to the risk of political ostracisation from the fact both federations are top-down executive president models with little scope for dissent.

So, they generally say very little that is actually challenging, as they attempt to keep some influence.

Except, what is the point of any of that if you actually say nothing and have absolutely no influence when it matters most?

The FA’s first obligation, after all, is to the football public of England. It is to their constituents.

open image in gallery England fans can expect to pay high prices for tickets at the World Cup finals next summer ( PA Wire )

You may as well be politically ostracised if you can’t serve them in something like this.

And what is actually going to happen anyway? It’s not like Fifa or Uefa are going to cut off Forward or HatTrick funding.

Both federations absolutely love Wembley due to how much more lucrative it is than any other European stadium, meaning little to no risk of losing major fixtures.

FA lobbyists may point to the bid for the World Cup 2035, but there’s no competition there.

And, in any case, do they really have a mandate to just secure a tournament at any cost - like that to their fans?

The refusal to publicly speak on this would be utterly spineless.

Such an approach is all the more surprising right now given that there is constant tension between football’s various stakeholders - from the Premier League to European Football Clubs (the new name for the European Club Association) - and you need sharp elbows to secure your space in the calendar. You need a sense of fight.

Many of those same stakeholders often declare themselves shocked at the meekness of the major federations, from the FA to the associations of France, Germany and Spain. There’s a feeling they absolutely waste their potential power, and that they should be moral guardians of the game.

Instead, various sources describe them as “the most complicit in the preservation of football’s system” due to the refusal to flex their greater muscle and, worse, “patsies”.

Fifa and Uefa have allowed the game to be taken over by greater power, with virtually no challenge. And this has far greater future risks.

The great frustration with this ticket crisis - even though you could have said this about any of Fifa’s controversies over the last few weeks - is that a potential outlet for dissent is so obvious and powerful.

open image in gallery Fans will have to pay more than £5,000 even for the cheapest tickets if they want to watch every England game at next summer’s World Cup ( PA Wire )

If the 10-15 wealthiest federations co-ordinated action, or even put out a joint statement, it would “rattle” Fifa president Gianni Infantino on this, according to insiders. It would be dissent he is not used to.

So simple, so potentially effective in this controversy.

If Fifa still don’t budge on prices, and a position in this patronage system is apparently so valuable to the federations, there is of course another option.

They can use the ample money they receive from Fifa and Uefa to subsidise the tickets of regular match-going fans.

Many of the latter are already talking of having to make very hard decisions on whether to go next summer, when it could be reasonably argued that full support is all the more valuable given this looks like England’s best chance of winning a World Cup in decades.

But, really, there is something deeper here.

There is a moral argument, and a political argument.

The member associations, most of all the FA, should do much more for their constituents. As was said on these pages on Saturday, FA chair Debbie Hewitt is ideally placed as Fifa chair.

“I’m not known for being a silent observer,” she said on taking that role.

There’s never been a more important moment to prove that.