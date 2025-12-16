When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? Start time, teams and how to watch on TV
The quarter-finals will not be concluded until Arsenal and Crystal Palace meet next week
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes on place on Wednesday evening as the remaining clubs in the tournament discover their last-four opponents.
The quarter-final line-up is a mouthwatering prospect with Cardiff City taking on Chelsea, Manchester City hosting Brentford, holders Newcastle facing Fulham, and Premier League leaders Arsenal against Crystal Palace.
The Arsenal-Palace match will not take place until next week after a midweek clash with Palace’s Conference League campaign. Oliver Glasner’s side are due to meet Finnish club KuPS on Thursday.
The semi-finals are the only round of fixtures in the Carabao Cup to take place over two legs. The first legs will take place in mid-January and the second legs will be in early February, before the final at Wembley on 22 Match.
Here is all you need to know about the draw:
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The draw will take place on Wednesday evening and is expected to occur after Newcastle v Fulham has concluded, starting at around 10.30pm GMT.
TV channel and how to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, as well as streaming service Sky Go. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.
Quarter-finals
Cardiff City v Chelsea | Tuesday 16 December, 8pm
Man City v Brentford | Wednesday 17 December, 7.30pm
Newcastle v Fulham | Wednesday 17 December, 8.15pm
Arsenal v Crystal Palace | Tuesday 23 December
Remaining match dates
Semi-Final first leg: w/c 12 January 2026
Semi-Final second leg: w/c 2 February 2026
Final: Sunday 22 March 2026
Odds
To win Carabao Cup. Odds before quarter-finals (via oddschecker)
Arsenal 9/4
Man City 9/4
Chelsea 9/2
Newcastle 11/2
Crystal Palace 12/1
Fulham 16/1
Brentford 22/1
Cardiff City 50/1
