High-flying Sunderland take on Everton at the Stadium of Light tonight as the Black Cats look to continue their surprise ascent up the Premier League table (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Regis Le Bris’ side have taken 17 points from their opening nine matches, and though they have fallen to seventh over the weekend, the newly promoted side can move back into second with a win this evening.

Few predicted this sort of form at the start of the season, with betting sites making the Wearsiders favourites for the drop, only for Sunderland to now be priced at 15/2 to go down in the Premier League relegation odds.

Nevertheless, there is plenty of time for things to go south from here, with the hosts needing to pick up as many wins as they can in matches such as tonight’s fixture if they want to stay in the top half.

Their 10th match of the season brings a visit from an Everton side who have been in mixed form of late, with the Toffees having taken 11 points from their first nine games.

While David Moyes’ side have shown promise at times, losses like those to Leeds and Spurs last time out have shown that there is still plenty of work to do at the Hill Dickinson.

But despite the difference in form and home advantage for Sunderland, football betting sites are struggling to split the pair in the Premier League odds for tonight’s game, although in our opinion, only one side appeals as a punting prospect.

Sunderland vs Everton betting preview: Black Cats to continue streak

Sunderland have been the surprise package of the season so far in the Premier League after earning promotion via the play-offs, and it’s fair to say very few people thought they’d be performing this well, even with their summer spending.

Le Bris’ side have floated around the top four for parts of this season and a win tonight will take them into outright second place, above both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Everton were soundly beaten by Spurs last week, extending their poor run to one win in seven matches in all competitions.

Moyes’ side have won three and lost four so far in the league, but they have lost all but one of their away games this season, with that sole win coming against a Wolves side who have just two points so far this term.

Contrastingly, while Sunderland’s away win over Chelsea last week was perhaps their most impressive result so far, it’s the Black Cats’ unbeaten home record that has so far served as the anchor for a superb start to the season.

They have won three and drawn one at home, with that draw against Villa coming in a match where they had a man sent off after just 33 minutes.

Although wins over West Ham, Wolves and Brentford at home are hardly groundbreaking given the form of that trio, it is still an impressive base to build from, and away performances against Chelsea, Forest and Palace prove that Sunderland can compete with the better sides in the division too.

With the Black Cats having lost just twice all season – both away, and one of those at Old Trafford – we think Premier League betting sites might have made a mistake in pricing this one, with Sunderland decent value for the win.

Sunderland vs Everton betting tip: Isidor can chew up Toffees defence

French striker Wilson Isidor has emerged as a key player for the Blacks Cats since leading their promotion push with 12 goals in the second division last season, and he is currently their leading scorer this term.

The 25-year-old seems to have adapted to life in the top flight fairly well, having scored four goals in nine matches in his first stint in the Premier League, and he is carrying the majority of the goalscoring burden for Le Bris.

Isidor has scored in three of the Black Cats’ four home matches this season, with his fourth goal coming against Chelsea last time out, so he is clearly in good form overall but especially at the Stadium of Light.

At home, the Frenchman has only failed to score in the 2-0 win over Wolves, chipping in with important goals in the wins over Brentford and West Ham as well as the equaliser against Villa with his side down to 10 men.

With Everton having conceded 10 goals in their last five matches, while we expect a Sunderland win anyway, we think a wager on Isidor to score could offer good value.

