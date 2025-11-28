The 22 stadiums included in UK’s joint bid for 2035 Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New stadiums proposed by Manchester United and Birmingham City have been included in the UK’s joint bid for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

The bid includes 22 stadiums in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland, in what would be the first World Cup held in the UK since the 1966 men’s World Cup.

Manchester United have outlined plans for a proposed 100,000-seat stadium, with the planned redevelopment included in the bid alongside Old Trafford in its current form.

Championship club Birmingham City recently unveiled a design for a new 62,000-seat stadium, in a project valued at £2.5bn, with completion targeted for 2030.

open image in gallery Birmingham City have announced ambitious plans for a new ground ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The home nations are bidding unopposed for the 2035 Women’s World Cup, with the 48-team tournament set be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK.

“Hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup would be a huge privilege for our four home nations,” a joint statement from the England FA, Scottish FA, Irish FA and Welsh FA said.

“We are proud of the growth that we’ve driven in recent years across the women’s and girls’ game, but there is still so much more growth to come, and this event will play a key role in helping us deliver that.

“Working together with Fifa, a Women’s World Cup in the UK has the power to turbo charge the women’s and girls’ game both in the UK and globally.

“Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy, in the run up to 2035, and the years afterwards. Together, we want to welcome the world to the UK to celebrate and enjoy an unforgettable tournament.”

2035 Women’s World Cup proposed stadiums and host cities