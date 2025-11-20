Birmingham City announce new stadium plans to put the club on ‘trajectory towards greatness’
Birmingham unveiled plans for their new stadium on Thursday
Birmingham City has unveiled ambitious plans for a new 62,000-seat stadium, a project valued at a staggering £2.5 billion, which aims to propel the club and city towards "greatness."
The second-tier English football club, which counts NFL star Tom Brady as a minority shareholder and US financier Tom Wagner as chairman, stated the venue would be the "beating heart" of Birmingham.
The proposed "Birmingham City Powerhouse Stadium”, featuring 12 giant chimneys, is slated for Bordesley Park, East Birmingham, with completion targeted for the 2030-31 season.
Wagner, speaking at the unveiling, declared: "Together we are putting the city and the club on trajectory towards greatness," adding it would be a "beacon of excellence for Birmingham on the global stage."
The stadium itself carries a £1.2 billion price tag, with the remaining funds allocated for essential infrastructure upgrades.
A promotional video showcasing the vision included Brady and former Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham, who simply responded "wow" to the designs. Brady added that fans are "in for a blast" and predicted the stadium would attract the "biggest music stars."
Currently competing in the second tier of English football, these plans underscore the owners' significant ambitions for the club, who last played in the Premier League in 2011, the same year they secured the League Cup by beating Arsenal in the final – one of only two major trophies in Birmingham’s 150-year history.
Birmingham secured promotion from League One last season after being relegated the previous year, and they sit 11th in the Championship table after taking 21 points from their opening 15 matches of the current campaign.
They are just four points outside the play-off spots and will look to close the gap when they host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
The stadium design is a collaboration between Heatherwick Studio and Manica Architecture.
