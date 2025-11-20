Man United issue fresh statement on new 100,000-seat stadium project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United has welcomed the inclusion of its Old Trafford regeneration project within Mayor Andy Burnham’s new Greater Manchester Growth Plan, a 10-year strategy unveiled on Thursday to boost economic growth and social improvement across the region.

The Old Trafford scheme centres on a proposed 100,000-seat stadium, with an initial £26 million committed to 382 of 15,000 new homes in the Trafford Wharf development.

Lord Sebastian Coe, the 2012 London Olympics chief, will be chair-designate of a new Mayoral Development Corporation to advance the project.

Collette Roche, Manchester United’s chief operating officer, stated: "We are delighted to see the Old Trafford Regeneration project at the heart of Greater Manchester’s wider growth plan for the next decade.

open image in gallery Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has given his support to the new stadium in his Growth Plan (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We want to build the world’s best football stadium as a new home for Manchester United and a venue fit for the biggest international events, including the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, surrounded by a vibrant business, leisure and residential district served by excellent transport links."

United announced plans to build a new stadium back in March, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insisting change was needed for the club to compete with their rivals.

Speaking in March, Ratcliffe said: “Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

“By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.”

United moved into Old Trafford in 1910, but look set to move away from the iconic venue.

The proposed new stadium is expected to take approximately five years to build.