Manchester United have announced plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium that they hope will be the world’s best ground, rather than redevelop Old Trafford.

United will stop playing at Old Trafford, their home since 1909, when they have constructed a state-of-the-art replacement next to it.

The new ground is part of a wider project to redevelop the area which could deliver an extra £7.3bn to the British economy and create 92,000 jobs. Lord Coe, chairman of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, described it as the biggest urban regeneration scheme in the country since the 2012 Olympics.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe configured the task force, which also includes the club’s former captain Gary Neville and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, after buying a stake in the club a year ago.

open image in gallery An impression of the regenerated area around a new Old Trafford ( Foster + Partners )

open image in gallery What the new Old Trafford stadium could look like ( Foster + Partners/PA Wire )

open image in gallery New Old Trafford (Foster + Partners/PA handout)

They considered whether to revamp Old Trafford, the biggest ground in the Premier League, but which Ratcliffe said had fallen behind the times, but a new-build allows a bigger capacity of 100,000. United’s decision was backed by Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues in his reign at Old Trafford, who said new history could be made at a new ground.

Ratcliffe said: “Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment not just during the construction phase but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete. The government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

United are only 14th in the Premier League but chief executive Omar Berrada said they want the finest ground, and team, in the global game.

He stated: “Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium. We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force exploring options for the future of Old Trafford. We have carefully considered its findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community. We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions.”

Ferguson, who will lose his ambassadorial role at Old Trafford as Ratcliffe seeks to cut costs, added: “Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in. Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made.”

open image in gallery Old Trafford is set to be replaced by a new 100,000-seater stadium ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Old Trafford has suffered from leaks during heavy rainfall ( AP )

World Athletics president and double Olympic gold-medal winner Coe said: “Today marks an important step forward in what I firmly believe can be the biggest and most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics. I am proud to have helped lay the groundwork.”

Architects Foster + Partners will build the new ground and Burnham said: “Our common goal on the Task force has been to try to unlock the full power of the club for the benefit of its supporters and for Greater Manchester as a whole – creating thousands of new homes and jobs. If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012. Manchester United could, and indeed should, have the best football stadium in the world. To me, that means a stadium that is true to the traditions of the club, affordable to all, with nobody priced out, and a stadium that sets new standards in the game globally. I believe this vision can be realised.”