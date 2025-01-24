Ange Postecoglou issues plea for transfer ‘help’ to ease Tottenham injury crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged injury-hit Tottenham will be “playing with fire” if they fail to make any more signings during the final 10 days of the January transfer window.

Spurs were without 14 players for Thursday’s much-needed 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League due to a combination of injuries and eligibility.

That number will reduce slightly for Sunday’s visit of Leicester, but Tottenham will remain without Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke for the foreseeable future, while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will eye returns for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on February 6.

Postecoglou has battled on with a limited squad for the past two months and been able to keep Spurs in contention for a trophy with success in three cup competitions, but the club have dropped to 15th in the Premier League.

With Yves Bissouma, Johnson and Solanke the latest to suffer injuries over the past week, the 59-year-old admitted reinforcements are necessary, although he stressed technical director Johan Lange is aware of the situation.

Asked if there was money to spend, Postecoglou replied: “I don’t ask those questions. It’s not something I’m involved in, it’s not something I have exposure to.

“My discussions with Johan and the club have been about trying to get some help for the players and I’ll let them do their jobs.

“I’ve still got to manage this team and get them ready. We got back at 2am last night. I’m not out there trying to find opportunities for the club, that’s not my role at this time. There isn’t time to do it.

“I have daily communication with Johan in particular and he’s trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need.

From my perspective, as somebody who walked into a club that wanted change and needed change, I have no doubt we are in a much better place for what the club needs for success Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou

“I don’t think I’m stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous. This playing group needs help, there’s no doubt about that.

“We’re sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in, but the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation.”

Spurs received a timely boost on Wednesday with news vice-captain Romero had returned to training, but Postecoglou preached patience with the World Cup winner.

Postecoglou revealed the plan for first-choice centre-backs Romero and Van de Ven is to get them ready for the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool next month, which is followed three days later by an FA Cup tie at Aston Villa.

“Of the long-terms, they are the only two, Micky and Romero, who have a chance of that week, but we’ve still got sort of 12 days or something,” Postecoglou reflected.

“Part of that process is to see how they cope with training over the next week or so. Both of them are scheduled around that sort of time to be available.”

Spurs’ injury crisis has seen Postecoglou field various questions of his methods and the level of intensity implemented in training, but he insists the club is in a better place overall compared to when he took over in the summer of 2023.

He added: “I think the squad we have got together now, they are an exciting squad and when they are all fit, I think the club will benefit, not just this year but for many years to come.

“We have some outstanding people that have come into the club in all areas, in every facet that I think will contribute to this club being successful in the future. I firmly believe that.

“Now, the only evidence that most people want to look at is where we are right now in terms of our performances, particularly in the league.

“But from my perspective, as somebody who walked into a club that wanted change and needed change, I have no doubt we are in a much better place for what the club needs for success.”