Chocolatiers create world’s largest Creme Egg - the same height as an emperor penguin
Confectioners have created what they believe to be the world's largest Cadbury Creme Egg.
The workers at Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, say the Easter creation stands at an impressive three feet tall.
This towering treat, roughly the height of an emperor penguin, replicates the classic Creme Egg design, complete with its signature purple, gold, and red foil wrapper.
However, this giant egg holds a hefty 45kg of gooey fondant filling – about the same weight as a newborn horse.
Cadbury World chocolatiers Terry Collins and Dawn Jenks dedicated two and a half days to meticulously handcrafting this colossal confection.
Ms Jenks said: “We challenged ourselves to create something unique and memorable this Easter, and what’s more iconic than a Creme Egg?
“Replicating the much-loved Cadbury Creme Egg on an extra-large scale was an ambitious project, and it has been so rewarding to see the vision brought to life.”
The creation will be on display in Cadbury World’s chocolate-making zone from April 7 to April 27.
