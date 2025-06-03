Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan following historic Champions League final demolition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simone Inzaghi has left his role as Inter Milan head coach just three days after his side succumbed to a historic demolition in the Champions League final.

Inzaghi failed to guide the Nerazzurri to the fabled European crown in Munich, suffering a brutal 5-0 thrashing at the hands of PSG - the biggest margin of defeat ever seen in the competition’s final.

It was his second attempt at clearing the final Champions League final, having previously lost to Manchester City 1-0 in the 2023 final.

Heartbreak in Bavaria compounded Inter’s woes in what was a devastating season climax, coming eight days after missing out on the Serie A title to Napoli on a dramatic final day.

Inzaghi is now expected to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who have been without a permanent head coach since the dismissal of Jorge Jesus in May.

“The club and Simone Inzaghi's paths separate,” Inter said in a statement. “This is the decision taken by mutual agreement after the meeting that took place a few minutes ago.

“Inzaghi's management at Inter will be remembered by fans, players, managers and employees as being characterised by great passion, accompanied by professionalism and dedication.

“Six trophies: one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana, are the list of achievements gained in four seasons, which have brought the club back to the top of Italian and European football.

Simone Inzaghi led Inter Milan to two Champions League finals in three seasons ( PA Wire )

“Inzaghi is one of the coaches with the most games in the history of the Nerazzurri, together with other illustrious names including Herrera, Mancini, Trapattoni and Mourinho. Just like the other exclusive members of this group, Inzaghi has contributed significantly to the growth of Inter's list of achievements and will forever go down in history as the coach who led us to the conquest of the second star.”

He will be on a net salary of £21m per year in Riyadh, according to Sky Germany, as he takes Al-Hilal into the Club World Cup. There, he could end up facing his former side.

He becomes the latest of a line of high-profile Serie A managers to leave their role in recent times, after city rivals AC Milan sacked Sergio Conceicao and Europa League-winning Gian Piero Gasperini bid farewell to Atalanta, with the latter expected to join Roma.

While ending on a dampener, Inzaghi’s run at Inter was anything but a failure. He won everything there was to win domestically, leading Inter to one Scudetto, two Coppa Italia titles and three Supercoppa Italiana triumphs across his four seasons at the San Siro.

Among those in line to replace Inzaghi are Como manager Cesc Fabregas and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, as well as ex-Inter defender Cristian Chivu, who is currently in charge of Parma, as per Sky Italy.

