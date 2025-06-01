Italian papers react to Inter Milan’s Champions League final defeat: ‘This is a nightmare’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan’s record Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain has been branded a “nightmare” after their European dream came crashing down in Munich.

PSG were irresistible on their way to a first triumph in the competition, with Desire Doue among their attacking talent to sparkle en route to a 5-0 victory.

The final had looked an intriguing clash of styles but the defensive solidity that Inter had showed at times on their run to the decider was no match for the French capital club’s heavily-resourced forward line and creative midfield.

“Inter, this is a nightmare”, sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said, before questioning if this was the club’s worst performance ever.

“For Inter, it was the worst match of the year - and of history? - in the most important match of the entire season, after losing the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa. The feared number zero in the titles category (excluding the Club World Cup). In March, after [beating] Feyenoord, Inzaghi raised three fingers to indicate the "treble". All he has left is his fist.”

Rome sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, said that PSG had “humiliated” Inter. “Two years ago, Inter emerged from the defeat against [Manchester] City with their legs and spirit shattered but their minds stronger. Because they had put under pressure for a long time what was, at the time, the strongest team in Europe. Last night, on a warm early summer night in Bavaria, Inter left the wonderful Allianz Arena in Munich in pieces. From every point of view.”

The verdict of prominent sports columnist Paolo Condo in Milan newspaper Corriere della Sera was damning about the coaching of Simone Inzaghi after the defeat, with it suggested that the Inter manager made all the wrong substitutions, and Condo questioning where all the qualities shown in the wins over Bayern Munich and Barcelona had gone.

