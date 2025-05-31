What is the biggest win in a Champions League final as PSG thrash Inter?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time as the French side became the first team in European Cup history to win by a five-goal margin.

Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue put PSG two goals up inside 20 minutes as Luis Enrique’s stylish side put Inter to the sword in a dominant first half.

It felt like Inter needed a miracle at half-time, but their task became even harder when the 19-year-old Doue finished off a devastating counter-attack shortly after the hour.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then added a fourth, which moved PSG into esteemed company. But another 19-year-old, Senny Mayulu, came off the bench and two minutes later scored the fifth goal to make history in Munich.

It’s the first time a team has won a European Cup or Champions League final by five goals.

Before tonight, the record margin of victory was four goals.

It happened four times: Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960; Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid, following a replay, in 1974; Milan 4-0 Steaua Bucharest in 1989 and Milan 4-0 Barcelona in 1994.

With PSG heading for a record Champions League win, Inter were left with unwanted history.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ally McCoist said on TNT Sports: “Inter Milan have gone. Take nothing away from PSG as they have battered them into submission. They're absolutely done Inter Milan - they're all over the place.”

PSG, who lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, have spent billions in search of the Champions League, signing some of the best players in the world in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi but without going all the way.

With those stars having left, Enrique built a wonderful attacking side that has allowed the young talents of Doue, Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele to thrive and there is no doubt that they have been the best in Europe this season.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard added on TNT Sports: “The towel went in after 60 minutes. There was a huge gulf between both teams. A wonderful performance. For a young coach, and young players watching that, it’s the perfect performance.”