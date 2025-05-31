Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
PSG fans unveil moving tribute to Luis Enrique’s daughter after Champions League win

PSG fans unveiled a tifo showing Enrique and his late daughter Xana planting a flag on the pitch

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 31 May 2025 18:39 EDT
Comments
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain display a banner in tribute to Xana Martinez
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain display a banner in tribute to Xana Martinez (Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain supporters unveiled a moving tribute to manager Luis Enrique’s late daughter Xana after the club’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan.

Xana died at the age of nine in 2019, a few months after she was diagnosed with of a rare form of bone cancer, and she was at the forefront of Enrique’s mind in Munich as PSG celebrated their Champions League triumph.

Xana had celebrated with her father when he led Barcelona to the Champions League in 2015. Xana, who was five years old at the time, carried a huge Barcelona flag on the pitch in Berlin.

Luis Enrique and Xana after the 2015 Champions League final
Luis Enrique and Xana after the 2015 Champions League final (Getty Images)

Before the Champions League final, Enrique revealed he was motivated to repeat the celebrations and plant a Paris Saint-Germain flag, in their colours, on the pitch in Munich as tribute to Xana.

When PSG defeated Inter to win the Champions League for the first time, the PSG supporters recreated that image by unveiling a huge banner of Enrique and Xana, side by side, planting the PSG flag.

“Lovely from the fans, and for my family,” Enrique said afterwards. “But I don't need to win a Champions League to remember my daughter. She's always present, with us.”

Enrique also wore a black t-shirt that displayed a similar image of them planting a flag together, which is also the emblem of Xana’s foundation.

Luis Enrique wearing the Xana foundation t-shirt after the Champions League final
Luis Enrique wearing the Xana foundation t-shirt after the Champions League final (Getty Images)

"I have an amazing photo of her planting a Barcelona flag into the turf," Enrique said earlier this season. "I want to be able to do the same with a PSG flag.

“My daughter won't be there in the physical sense, but she will be there spiritually, and that's very important to me."

