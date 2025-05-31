PSG fans unveil moving tribute to Luis Enrique’s daughter after Champions League win
PSG fans unveiled a tifo showing Enrique and his late daughter Xana planting a flag on the pitch
Paris Saint-Germain supporters unveiled a moving tribute to manager Luis Enrique’s late daughter Xana after the club’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan.
Xana died at the age of nine in 2019, a few months after she was diagnosed with of a rare form of bone cancer, and she was at the forefront of Enrique’s mind in Munich as PSG celebrated their Champions League triumph.
Xana had celebrated with her father when he led Barcelona to the Champions League in 2015. Xana, who was five years old at the time, carried a huge Barcelona flag on the pitch in Berlin.
Before the Champions League final, Enrique revealed he was motivated to repeat the celebrations and plant a Paris Saint-Germain flag, in their colours, on the pitch in Munich as tribute to Xana.
When PSG defeated Inter to win the Champions League for the first time, the PSG supporters recreated that image by unveiling a huge banner of Enrique and Xana, side by side, planting the PSG flag.
“Lovely from the fans, and for my family,” Enrique said afterwards. “But I don't need to win a Champions League to remember my daughter. She's always present, with us.”
Enrique also wore a black t-shirt that displayed a similar image of them planting a flag together, which is also the emblem of Xana’s foundation.
"I have an amazing photo of her planting a Barcelona flag into the turf," Enrique said earlier this season. "I want to be able to do the same with a PSG flag.
“My daughter won't be there in the physical sense, but she will be there spiritually, and that's very important to me."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments