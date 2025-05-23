Scott McTominay’s stunning scissor kick delivers Serie A title for Napoli
The Scotland midfielder produced another huge goal in the title race as Napoli edged Inter on the final day of the season
Scott McTominay completed a brilliant first season in Italy by scoring the opening goal as Napoli clinched their fourth Serie A title in the final game of the campaign.
The former Manchester United midfielder scored a stunning scissor kick three minutes before half-time as Napoli saw off Cagliari 2-0 to beat Inter Milan to the Scudetto by one point.
Napoli had drawn their last two games to allow Inter back into the title race and anything other than a win on Friday would have opened the door for Simone Inzaghi's side to retain the trophy.
Inter did their job by beating in-form Como 2-0 and led the table for 22 minutes after Stefan de Vrij's first-half header put them into the lead, while Napoli wasted a number of chances at a nervy Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
But McTominay acrobatically fired in his 12th goal of his debut Serie A campaign to start the celebrations across Naples.
Former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku added a superb second soon after half-time to settle any remaining nerves.
Antonio Conte, in a first season in charge which saw striker Victor Osimhen leave in September and star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia join Paris St Germain in January, lifted his sixth major league title as a manager following successful spells with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter.
Conte was not on the touchline for Friday's decisive game as he served a touchline ban after being sent off during last weekend's 0-0 stalemate with Parma.
Inter boss Inzaghi was also in the stands for the finale after he saw red in Inter's dramatic 2-2 draw with Lazio.
His side had few problems in sweeping aside Cesc Fabregas' Como, whose eight-match unbeaten run came to an end.
De Vrij headed them ahead before ex-Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina saw red on the stroke of half-time in his final game as a professional.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments