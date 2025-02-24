Sheffield United vs Leeds betting tips

The top two sides in the Championship go head-to-head tonight at Bramall Lane when Sheffield United host Leeds United with both sides desperate to return to the Premier League (8pm, Sky Sports Football).

Just two points separate the two sides so a win for Chris Wilder’s men would move them top of the table with 12 games remaining, while a win for Leeds would see them go seven points clear of third-placed Burnley.

After losing out on promotion last season, when they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the Play-Off Final, Daniel Farke’s side are on track to return to the top flight next season after losing just three games all season.

Those defeats, against Burnley, Millwall, and Blackburn Rovers, were all 1-0, and the last loss was in November. Since then, they have won 11 of their last 15, including their last four in a row, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

Sheffield United go into the game with seven wins from their last eight games, with their only defeat coming at home to Hull City at the end of January.

Sheffield United vs Leeds preview: Visitors closing in on top flight return

Leeds are understandably dominating in all areas of the pitch this season. They are the highest scorers with 68 goals and have the second-best defensive record, having conceded just 20 goals from their 33 games played.

Only third-placed Burnley have a better defensive record, conceding just nine goals all season, which is incredible.

The Blades have only conceded 23 but they are only the fifth-highest scorers with just 47 goals which is fewer than 10th-placed Norwich and Middlesbrough who sit 13th in the league table.

The 2-0 defeat at Elland Road was one of only five games United have failed to score in this season, while Leeds have scored in all but six of their 33 league games, so surely, we can expect goals?

Football betting sites have Leeds as favourites for the victory at evens, with the home side at 100/30 and you can get 13/5 on a draw.

After seeing Leeds’ recent form, which included the 7-0 thrashing of Cardiff and away wins at Coventry and Watford - all without reply it’s hard to see how they won’t take the win tonight.

Add to that the fact that you have to go back to 2018 for the last time United beat Leeds at Bramall Lane we’ve got to back Farke’s side.

Sheffield United vs Leeds prediction 1: Leeds to win by two goals - 9/2 Bet365

James to be firing again

Daniel James is averaging 3.6 shots per game for Leeds this season, which is the highest in the league since Patrick Bamford in 2019-20, who finished with 3.7 shots.

The former Manchester United midfielder has scored three goals in his last four away league games, including two in the 4-0 win over Watford.

He has 10 goals this season and betting sites are offering 3/1 on him scoring at any time or you can get 13/2 on him opening the scoring.

Sheffield United v Leeds prediction 2: Daniel James to score anytime - 3/1 Unibet

