Senegal v Egypt live: Afcon 2025 semi-final latest as Mohamed Salah renews rivalry with Sadio Mane
Can Salah get the better of his former Liverpool partner-in-crime Mane?
Egypt are hoping to keep their dreams of a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2010 on track as Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs take on Senegal in the last four.
Liverpool talisman Salah found himself on the scoresheet once again as his goal proved the difference in Egypt’s thrilling 3-2 win over Ivory Coast, sending the defending champions home in the quarter-finals.
He’ll look to inspire more Afcon magic against the Teranga Lions, squaring off against former Reds teammate Sadio Mane whose creativity has spearheaded Senegal to this stage.
Senegal will need to be braced for a step-up in quality after easing past Mali in the last eight, with the winner of this tie setting up a finale clash with either host nation Morocco or free-scoring Nigeria in Sunday’s final in Rabat.
Follow all the action from Senegal v Egypt in our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Senegal XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Diarra, Gueye, Camara; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane.
Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Fathy, Abdelmaguid; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet.
Team news
Egypt will once again plead that Salah puts in a hero’s performances as the Pharaohs hope to keep hopes of a first Afcon title since 2010 alive. Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush will also be a major threat, on a high off his goal against Ivory Coast. However, defender Mohamed Hamdi is still not be available due to a knee injury.
Team news
Senegal have a fully fit squad to lean on so will look to captain Sadio Mane for inspiration, who has registered three assists for the Teranga Lions this campaign. Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye scored the opener in their semi-final triumph and will also be a major threat, while Nicolas Jackson will be vying to start.
Senegal v Egypt live
Mohamed Salah will hope to inspire more Africa Cup of Nations magic as his Egypt side take on Senegal for a place in the tournament’s final.
The Pharaohs sent defending champions Ivory Coast packing in the quarter-finals, with Salah getting on the scoring again as his goal proved decisive in a five-goal thriller in Agadir.
They take on the Teranga Lions, who arguably had the easiest quarter-final assignment of the eight as they dispatched Mali in convincing fashion.
The winner of the tie will set up a finale clash with either host nation Morocco or free-scoring Nigeria in Sunday’s final in Rabat.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live cpverage of the first semi-final of Afcon 2025!
Seven-time winners Egypt take on Senegal for a place in Sunday’s final, with key men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane renewing their rivalry on the international stage.
And we’ll have all the latest updates right here for you across the afternoon and early evening.
