Salah has scored four goals so far as Egypt reached the semi-finals ( REUTERS )

Egypt are hoping to keep their dreams of a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2010 on track as Mohamed Salah’s Pharaohs take on Senegal in the last four.

Liverpool talisman Salah found himself on the scoresheet once again as his goal proved the difference in Egypt’s thrilling 3-2 win over Ivory Coast, sending the defending champions home in the quarter-finals.

He’ll look to inspire more Afcon magic against the Teranga Lions, squaring off against former Reds teammate Sadio Mane whose creativity has spearheaded Senegal to this stage.

Senegal will need to be braced for a step-up in quality after easing past Mali in the last eight, with the winner of this tie setting up a finale clash with either host nation Morocco or free-scoring Nigeria in Sunday’s final in Rabat.

