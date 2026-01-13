Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online

Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and Egypt

Related: Liverpool issues won’t stop Salah shining at AFCON, Egypt manager says

The Africa Cup of Nations is nearing its climax with the semi-finals set to bring the drama, and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Hosts Morocco are also the tournament favourites, but the Africa Cup of Nations still looks wide open with Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt all harbouring realistic ambitions of lifting the crown.

Here’s how you can take in every match of the knockout stages:

Recommended

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations

Semi-finals

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Senegal v Egypt | 5:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4

Nigeria v Morocco | 8:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4

Third-place play-off

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Semi-final 1 Loser v Semi-final 2 Loser | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4

Final

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Semi-final 1 Winner v Semi-final 2 Winner | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4

Key dates

The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in