Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online
Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and Egypt
The Africa Cup of Nations is nearing its climax with the semi-finals set to bring the drama, and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Hosts Morocco are also the tournament favourites, but the Africa Cup of Nations still looks wide open with Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt all harbouring realistic ambitions of lifting the crown.
Here’s how you can take in every match of the knockout stages:
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations
Semi-finals
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Senegal v Egypt | 5:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4
Nigeria v Morocco | 8:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4
Third-place play-off
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Semi-final 1 Loser v Semi-final 2 Loser | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4
Final
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Semi-final 1 Winner v Semi-final 2 Winner | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco - E4, or stream online with Channel 4
Key dates
The knockout stages started on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks