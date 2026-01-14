Nigeria v Morocco live: Afcon 2025 semi-final latest as Super Eagles seek to deny hosts dream final
Can Morocco keep their dreams of a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976 alive?
Nigeria stand between host nation Morocco and a dream Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as the tournament favourites prepare to batten down the hatches against the free-scoring Super Eagles.
The Atlas Lions have looked formidable and booked their place in the last four by breezing past five-time winners Cameroon, with Afcon top scorer Brahim Diaz making it five goals in as many games for him.
Nigeria will be the latest to step into the partisan cauldron of Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, but the home crowd could well be left stunned if Eric Chelle’s stacked attack is firing on all cylinders, with the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams boasting nine goals between them this Afcon.
The winner of the tie will set up a final clash with either Egypt or Senegal on the weekend, who are facing off in the first semi-final.
Follow all the action from Nigeria v Morocco in our live blog below:
Nigeria v Morocco live
Morocco will hope to make good of their first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final since 2004 as the host nation battle free-scoring Nigeria for a place in Sunday’s tournament finale.
The Atlas Lions are the competition favourites and proved they warranted such a title by breezing past five-time winners Cameroon in the last eight, with Afcon top scorer Brahim Diaz making it five goals in as many games for him.
Nigeria denied the Moroccans a fiery showdown with north African neighbours Algeria as goals from strike partnership Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams delivered the Super Eagles a 2-0 win.
The winner of the tie will set up a final clash with either Egypt or Senegal in Rabat on the weekend, who are facing off in the first semi-final of Wednesday afternoon.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Afcon semi-final, between hosts Morocco and Nigeria.
These two continental giants meet for a place in Sunday’s final in a match that promises to be fascinating from the start, with the hosts buoyed on by the home crowd and the Super Eagles looking to produce another impressive performance after really clicking into gear against Algeria last week.
It should be a cracker in Rabat and we’ll have all the latest updates for you right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks