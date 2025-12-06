Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Scotland’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Confirmed dates, start times and venues

Scotland have been drawn in Group C for the 2026 tournament

Will Castle
Saturday 06 December 2025 12:39 EST
Scotland will begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti
Scotland will begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti (Getty)

Scotland have learned their group stage opponents for the World Cup 2026 as Steve Clarke’s men were given a tough draw.

Scotland sealed their first World Cup since 1998 in dramatic fashion when they scored two stoppage-time stunners to pip Denmark to top spot in their final qualifier, thereby earning automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament finals.

Having been placed in Pot 3, they will face a daunting test against Brazil from Pot 1 and Morocco, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, from Pot 2. They will also face Haiti from Pot 4, who are returning to a World Cup for the first time since 1976.

Scotland’s first World Cup outing in 28 years will be against that side, with the venue for the clash now confirmed as the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scotland’s World Cup fixture dates

The dates for Scotland’s World Cup group games will be as follows:

13 June: Scotland vs Haiti – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

19 June: Scotland vs Morocco – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

24 June: Scotland vs Brazil – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

Scotland’s World Cup fixtures: Kick-off times

Fifa has confirmed the kick-off times for each Scotland game, and they are as follows:

13 June: Scotland vs Haiti – 9pm ET/2am BST on 14 June

19 June: Scotland vs Morocco – 6pm ET/11pm BST

24 June: Scotland vs Brazil – 6pm ET/11pm BST

Full World Cup draw

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

