Scotland’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Confirmed dates, start times and venues
Scotland have been drawn in Group C for the 2026 tournament
Scotland have learned their group stage opponents for the World Cup 2026 as Steve Clarke’s men were given a tough draw.
Scotland sealed their first World Cup since 1998 in dramatic fashion when they scored two stoppage-time stunners to pip Denmark to top spot in their final qualifier, thereby earning automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament finals.
Having been placed in Pot 3, they will face a daunting test against Brazil from Pot 1 and Morocco, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, from Pot 2. They will also face Haiti from Pot 4, who are returning to a World Cup for the first time since 1976.
Scotland’s first World Cup outing in 28 years will be against that side, with the venue for the clash now confirmed as the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Scotland’s World Cup fixture dates
The dates for Scotland’s World Cup group games will be as follows:
13 June: Scotland vs Haiti – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.
19 June: Scotland vs Morocco – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
24 June: Scotland vs Brazil – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.
Scotland’s World Cup fixtures: Kick-off times
Fifa has confirmed the kick-off times for each Scotland game, and they are as follows:
13 June: Scotland vs Haiti – 9pm ET/2am BST on 14 June
19 June: Scotland vs Morocco – 6pm ET/11pm BST
24 June: Scotland vs Brazil – 6pm ET/11pm BST
Full World Cup draw
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D
Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments