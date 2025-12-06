Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino

England and Scotland will learn their full match schedule at the 2026 World Cup this afternoon after yesterday’s long, chaotic and shameful draw ceremony in Washington DC.

While every country found out their group opponents in the draw, the exact time and venue of every match isn’t yet known, with the reveal slated for 5pm GMT today.

England already know they will meet Croatia in their opening game of the World Cup – and will also play Panama and Ghana in Group L – while Scotland will have a glamour game with Brazil in their opener before also taking on Haiti and 2022 semi-finalist Morocco in Group C.

Friday’s drawn-out ceremony featured speeches by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the award of a controversial Peace Prize to US president Donald Trump, a performance by Robbie Williams and a complex and at times chaotic draw helmed by Rio Ferdinand, who seemed determined to land as many bad jokes as possible.

England are among the favourites to lift the trophy in New Jersey on 19 July, as Thomas Tuchel aims to do what Gareth Southgate couldn’t quite manage and claim glory in a major final. But there will be plenty of contenders next summer such as Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and reigning champions Argentina. Scotland, meanwhile, will be aiming to make a big impact at a first World Cup for 28 years.

Follow reaction to the 2026 World Cup draw and build-up to the full match schedule reveal below: