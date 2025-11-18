Scotland vs Denmark live: Steve Clarke’s side chasing history in decisive World Cup 2026 qualifier
Scotland can seal qualification to a first World Cup since 1998 with victory over Denmark
Scotland are just 90 minutes away from a first World Cup since 1998 as they play host to Denmark in a decisive winner-takes-all qualifier tonight.
Defeat to Greece on the weekend threatened to take Steve Clarke’s side all but out of contention for automatic qualification, but they were thrown a lifeline when Denmark failed to beat group minnows Belarus on the same night, drawing 2-2 in Copenhagen.
Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, but the Tartan Army could not have wished for a better opportunity in the knowledge that victory at Hampden Park will seal a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“We always thought that when the draw was made, that if we could get it down to the final game here at Hampden, that would be an achievement because we would then have had to finish above our seeding,” Clarke said. "We have done that. We were drawn as a pot three team, but we are already in second place. We want to go one step further and finish top of the group."
State of play
Sitting a point behind Group C leaders Denmark ahead of tonight's clash, Scotland need a win to book their place in next summer's World Cup.
That the Tartan Army head into their final qualifier with hope is largely thanks to Denmark's failure to beat Belarus on Saturday night, which meant Steve Clarke's side survived despite their thrilling 3-2 defeat to Greece.
The likely outcome before the international break was Scotland would need to beat Denmark at Hampden in order to qualify and the stakes remain the same despite the defeat in Greece.
Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, as they have been since last month, but Clarke’s side could not have wished for a better opportunity as they stand 90 minutes away from a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Who has already qualified for the World Cup?
Here’s a rundown of every nation to have already booked their place at next summer’s World Cup:
Europe
Qualifying places available: 16
Teams already qualified: England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands
Africa
Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast
Asia
Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar
Americas
Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs
Teams already qualified: None through qualifying (USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)
South America
Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay
Oceania
Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs
Teams qualified: New Zealand
Predicted line-ups
Scotland XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Christie, Gannon-Doak; Dykes
Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Nissen, Christensen, Verstergaard, Dorgu; Isaksen, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Hojlund
Denmark team news
A bug has gone around the Denmark setup during the November international break, sidelining attacker Anders Dreyer.
Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining McTominay in Napoli, missed Denmark’s 2-2 draw in Belarus due to illness but could return.
Denmark’s squad is experienced, led by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as well as midfielders Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.
Scotland team news
Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the group decider after missing the trip to Greece.
Steve Clarke may be tempted to start Lyndon Dykes ahead of Che Adams but Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak scored and could feature again.
A midfield of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson lacked balance at times against Greece but Gilmour’s absence may leave no choice but to go again.
Is Scotland vs Denmark on TV?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.
Good afternoon!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Denmark.
The winner takes it all at Hampden Park with automatic qualification to next summer’s tournament finals on the line. Scotland, a point behind Group C leaders Denmark, require victory to avoid the play-offs and progress.
Scotland have not competed at a World Cup since 1998. For this group of players, history awaits.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates from Hampden Park!
