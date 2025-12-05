How Trump exposes Fifa’s ‘new shame’ before controversial World Cup 2026 draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is allotted to talk for three minutes at Friday's World Cup draw, according to sources with knowledge of the proceedings, but few expect him to actually stick to that.

Even the setting is perhaps a little preview of how the World Cup 2026 itself might function, and who it’s now about. Friday’s draw was originally intended to be in Las Vegas - just like for 1994 - until the Trump administration recommended the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Gianni Infantino’s Fifa duly acquiesced

A more august setting, maybe, but one entering a new era of its own. It has since been reported that Fifa were to be given a zero-dollar rental fee for use of the venue, but in exchange for a $2.4m donation and “sponsorship opportunities” worth $5m. This is all amid significant controversy about how Trump has announced himself as chairman of the Center’s previously bipartisan board of trustees while forcing out 19 members. There have even been comments about renaming it the “Trump Kennedy Center”.

Many artists subsequently refused to play events there, prefacing how many stars have stayed away from Friday’s draw due to the association with Trump. And this when football has never been more popular amid Hollywood royalty. While Tom Brady will be there, it said much that Fox TV had to explain who Fifa’s perennial attraction Robbie Williams was on the day before the draw.

So that’s commercialisation, transactionalism, politicisation, a slightly make-do feel and Trump all over everything.

Welcome to the World Cup 2026 - so long as your country isn’t on the banned list, like qualifiers such as Iran and Haiti. The former are sending a very limited delegation to Washington DC.

This World Cup is also taking place in Canada and Mexico, of course, not that you’d necessarily guess that from the star attendees or the general build-up.

While previous Trump golf partner Wayne Gretzky will be “assisting” the draw as part of a much-billed “legendary multi-sport line-up”, there is no major Mexican figure.

Fifa have so far been more reluctant to reveal details of another significant part of the day: their inaugural Peace Prize.

Why spoil the surprise, after all?

open image in gallery President Gianni Infantino speaks during the Fifa World Cup 2026 playoff draw ( Keystone )

Figures within the global body have already been enthusing about how it can eventually be bigger than the Nobel Peace Prize, due to football’s power. Trump lobbied hard for that, which itself lends a greater element of obsequiousness to Fifa’s idea.

Then again, any such presentation will feel like there’s more to it than a Peace Prize, particularly given the fact that many of the conflicts Trump has credited himself with solving are still ongoing.

For their part, Infantino did attend the signing of the peace deal between the leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda on the eve of the draw. One quip was that “he’ll need the colour for his speech”.

Against such jibes, Fifa insiders rail that they should be praised for encouraging peace. The counter-argument is the ostentatious proximity to divisive political figures, from Trump’s recent comments about bombing co-hosts Mexico in the drug war, to far bigger discussions that could be had about Gaza and 2034 co-hosts Saudi Arabia.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House ( The Associated Press )

Beyond all that, though, the prize will recognise the strengthening link with Infantino’s Fifa though a flourish of garish pageantry. It may even signal who is really boss here.

As with a lot in Fifa right now, many of the body’s senior personnel had no details of the prize the night before. It was similar when Ivanka Trump was suddenly involved in the Club World Cup draw a year ago.

Sources close to the Fifa Council have told The Independent that so many decisions seem to be taken on whims, as if more influenced by host state’s requirements rather than those of the running of a successful tournament. You only have to listen to Trump’s talk of moving fixtures from “trouble” cities this late in the preparation, a development that would feel a significant escalation from Qatar abruptly banning beer in stadiums.

It also feels a new level since the Gulf hosts are an autocracy, whereas the United States is a democracy.

And yet Fifa continues to look like it is pandering to a cult of personality. The “Maga World Cup”, as has been said in these pages before.

Figures within Fifa would argue that Infantino has little choice but to flatter Trump’s ego because of the potential for one erratic decision to destabilise a logistically complex World Cup. But it was Fifa’s own choice to absurdly expand this to 48 teams across three countries.

open image in gallery Fifa President Gianni Infantino delivers remarks alongside US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Fifa Senior Advisor for Global Strategy and Governance Carlos Cordeiro ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

All of which provides a reminder that Friday is supposed to be about just setting up a sporting tournament.

England manager Thomas Tuchel arrived on Thursday evening, much like most of the guests.

The expanded scale means it doesn’t quite have the same exacting feel as previous draws - at least for bigger countries - since the new group stage is now more forgiving. Everyone will just want to avoid Norway in Pot Three, but the increase to 12 groups ensures the Pot Two teams don’t look as foreboding either.

If the “group of death” could include Morocco, Norway and Ghana, there are many more forgiving permutations, such as Australia, Qatar and a nation yet to qualify. There are still six empty spaces due to the expansion continuing this absurd new trend of play-offs being completed months after the main draw. It only adds to that sense of making do.

There has still been a new element of draw “finagling”, in the way Inter Miami took part in the Club World Cup. It’s been decided that the two top-ranked Fifa teams - currently Spain and Argentina - will avoid each other until the final if they finish first in their group, as with tennis.

Fans meanwhile finally get to start figuring out exactly what kind of disgraceful figure they have to spend, as expensive accommodation and huge travel distances will now be added to dynamic pricing.

That’s just one more area where it looks like this Fifa are fully in tune with the economic culture of Trump’s America. There’s money to be made here.

Because, just like how the peace prize is more than a peace prize, this draw is more than mere sports administration.

open image in gallery Trump was present during the Fifa Club World Cup presentation for winners Chelsea ( Getty )

It’s going to be two days of 2025 political theatre, as already billed by the little narrative detail of the accreditation centre being in, yes, the Watergate Hotel complex.

By Friday evening, you’ll be able to see this theatre in Trump’s central staging. You’ll feel it in the very surroundings. You’ll hear it in the Village People, whose much-changed line-up will play Trump favourite YMCA.

There is actually a curious piece of trivia there, since the Village People have a football legacy of their own. They did Germany’s official song for USA 94.

Otherwise, this all forms a new legacy even for Fifa. Many in football label this “a new shame”, due to this apparent willingness to allow football to be used, in a way that arguably goes against its own statutes on political neutrality.

That in itself could just be perceived as “natural evolution,” to use Arsene Wenger’s own words in Washington DC about a 48-team World Cup of an ongoing process.

And, really, this isn’t even the start.

It’s just putting everything in place. Most notably, Trump himself, right at the centre.