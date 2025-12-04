Lionel Messi drops World Cup hint ahead of 2026 draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina and MLS star Lionel Messi has cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite expressing a strong desire to help his nation defend its 2022 crown.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward, speaking in an interview with ESPN, indicated his hopes while acknowledging the physical demands of the tournament.

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there," Messi stated, reiterating his previous position that his involvement would depend on his body holding up.

He added a heartfelt reflection on the competition's unique appeal: "At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special.

“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country -- especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Messi, who is preparing to lead Inter Miami against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday, also acknowledged the wealth of younger talent within the Argentine squad.

He noted that manager Lionel Scaloni would face difficult selection decisions ahead of the global showpiece.

"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said. "When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in."

Messi has played in five World Cups for Argentina and holds the national team records for caps (196) and goals (115).

Earlier this summer, Messi signed a new three-year contract with Inter Miami, keeping him in Major League Soccer into his 40s.

The 38-year-old’s commitment means Miami will have their superstar player when they move into a new stadium next season. Messi, who earns around $20m per year from Inter Miami, remains vital to the team’s success.

He won the league’s MVP award and the Golden Boot last season after scoring 29 goals, and is expected to win the MVP award once again this year.