Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The football fixture calendar is relentless, and the news cycle feels nonstop – spanning everything from results and matches to tactics, competitions, transfers, politics, global expansion, and even the geopolitics and greater forces now reshaping how the very sport is played.

In short, there’s a lot to keep up with – and to make sense of. That’s where my new newsletter Inside Football comes in.

Landing in your inbox every Monday and Friday, Inside Football delivers insight, opinion, and the under-the-radar details you love.

Think of my newsletter as the game’s answer to Popbitch: a space to go deeper and share what I’m seeing and hearing as I cover the game around the world.

Packed with snippets of behind-the-scenes gossip and updates from my reporting trips, Inside Football subscribers will have a backstage pass as I cover the 2025/2026 season, the 2026 World Cup and more.

On Mondays, subscribers will get a comprehensive debrief of the weekend’s action, including an exclusive column reflecting on what truly mattered in the Premier League beyond the obvious talking points.

The Friday edition will offer further reporting and insights from inside the game, along with a bonus column that delves into the real story behind a major football theme.

Each week, you’ll also have the opportunity to ask me questions directly and try your hand at a twice-weekly football brainteaser to test your knowledge.

How to sign up

To receive Miguel Delaney: Inside Football, simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.

Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address to sign up.