Scotland v Greece live: Crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier as Scots look to end 38-year absence
Scotland succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Greece when they met on home soil earlier this year
Scotland will seek to avenge Nations League embarrassment as they renew hostilities with Greece in a potentially crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Steve Clarke’s men have begun their qualifying campaign in unbeaten fashion, gritting out a goalless draw with Denmark before notching a routine win over Belarus to bring them to four points from their opening two matches.
They sit joint-top of the group alongside the Danes to put them in a strong position to qualify for a first World Cup since 1988, with Greece right behind them on three points.
But they will need to erase their most recent memory of playing Greece after succumbing to a 3-0 second-leg home defeat in the Nations League, which saw them relegated to League B of the Nations League.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game in our live blog below:
When is Scotland vs Greece?
Scotland take on Greece on Thursday 9 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7.30pm.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland XI: Gunn, Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, Ferguson, McTominay, Doak, Adams
Greece XI: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Karetsas, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis
Team news
Greece will miss Olympiacos defender Panagiotis Retsos due to a groin injury, while Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis will lead the line and hope to transfer some of his league form into international results, having scored give goals in eight games for the Portuguese side.
Team news
Clarke has a selection dilemma between the sticks, with Craig Gordon out of action since May but coming into the squad in place of Hearts teammate Zander Clark. Angus Gunn, who kept clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus, is likely to retain his place in goal.
Celtic’s Anthony Ralston is back to fitness and replaces Derby county’s Max Johnston, but there is no place in the squad for Lawrence Shankland despite his seven-goal start to the season for Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.
Scotland vs Greece live
Scotland bid to continue their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying today as they take on Greece at Hampden Park.
Steve Clarke’s men picked up four points from their opening two matches, a gritty goalless draw with Denmark and a routine 2-0 win over Belarus.
They sit joint-top of the group alongside the Danes to put them in a strong position to qualify for a first World Cup since 1988, with Greece right behind them on three points.
But they will need to erase their most recent memory of playing Greece after losing 3-1 on aggregate to today’s visitors in the Nations League in March, including a damning 3-0 loss at Hampden Park.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Cup qualifying match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park.
The hosts face perhaps their toughest home game of the campaign as the battle for the top spot in Group C heats up, with Steve Clarke’s side starting the day in second.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates here.
