Scotland v Greece live: Crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier as Scots look to end 38-year absence

Scotland will seek to avenge Nations League embarrassment as they renew hostilities with Greece in a potentially crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s men have begun their qualifying campaign in unbeaten fashion, gritting out a goalless draw with Denmark before notching a routine win over Belarus to bring them to four points from their opening two matches.

They sit joint-top of the group alongside the Danes to put them in a strong position to qualify for a first World Cup since 1988, with Greece right behind them on three points.

But they will need to erase their most recent memory of playing Greece after succumbing to a 3-0 second-leg home defeat in the Nations League, which saw them relegated to League B of the Nations League.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game in our live blog below: